ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Crown Season 5: Where Else Have We Seen Imelda Staunton?

By A.E. Oats
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still at least a year-long wait before we are able to binge The Crown again on Netflix, but the people behind the show have been generous enough to tease us with casting news and behind-the-scenes images. One that particularly excited fans of The Crown was the announcement that Imelda Staunton...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocket-lint.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era release date, trailers, cast, and rumours

(Pocket-lint) - Can you believe it's been five years since Downton Abbey ended?. Luckily, in 2019, fans of the period drama series were given the chance to see the Crawley family and their many maids and footmen once more with a full-length feature film. But, apparently, that was not the grand finale to the Downton Abbey Universe. In 2021, Focus Features announced that a sequel movie - called Downton Abbey: A New Era - is in the works and will star many of the same characters from the original series and first movie.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

The Crown casts Prince William for seasons 5 and 6

The Crown seasons 5 and 6 are turning the clocks forward to the 1990s, looking at the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. We already know that Charles and Diana will be played by The Wire and Pride's Dominic West, and Guardians of the Galaxy and The Great Gatsby's Elizabeth Debicki, respectively. But now it's been revealed who is playing Charles' son Prince William – and it's a very interesting piece of casting indeed.
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Harry Potter 'Return to Hogwarts' Special to Reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint for HBO Max

The original Hogwarts wizarding trio are reuniting to recount their adventures from two decades ago. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight “Harry Potter” films for the first time in an HBO Max retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” which premiered 20 years ago today.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Will Season 5 of The Crown Cover?

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix in November 2022. Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce replaces Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. With a stellar cast in place, the next question is what exactly will the penultimate season cover? Season 4 took a deep dive into the 1980s with the introduction of Diana, Princess of Wales, Margaret Thatcher, and the early cracks in Charles and Diana’s mismatched marriage. Ending at Christmas 1990, this positions season 5 to pick up right where the finale left off, and cover the most disastrous decade of the Queen’s reign–the 1990s. One scandal and tragedy after the next plagued the British monarchy in the 90s, and it’s certain Peter Morgan will dramatize most of this. Here are some pivotal moments from recent royal history that could be covered in season 5.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Menzies
Person
Celia Imrie
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Maggie Smith
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Olivia Coleman
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Hugh Bonneville
Harper's Bazaar

Everything you need to know about the Downton Abbey film sequel, A New Era

It's a new era for the Crawley family as they prepare to embrace the 1930s in the forthcoming Downton Abbey movie, due to arrive in cinemas in spring next year. While Downton creator Julian Fellowes is currently keeping plot details under wraps, he's declared the latest film adaptation of the beloved ITV period drama as "unashamedly feel-good".
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Where Else We’ve Seen Actors Who Played DADA Professors In Harry Potter

2022 promises to be a good year — and it’s not just because experts are hopeful that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast and crew of Harry Potter are also set to reunite next year, with most of them promising to appear for the grand reunion. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson will lead the alums of the movie, while Chris Columbus, who had been heavily involved in the franchise’s behind-the-scenes, will head the crew. One important member of Potterverse that we shouldn’t expect to apparate into Hogwarts grounds is J.K. Rowling. It might seem bizarre for the brains of the Wizarding World to skip the reunion of the universe she herself created, but many people are assuming that her exclusion is due to her controversial comments about the trans community. Her statements have seen rebuked left and right, with the harshest condemnations coming from none other than Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Aside from the main cast, we’re also excited to see the Defense Against the Dark Arts professors who may make appearances at the reunion. DADA professors play critical moments in the Harry Potter universe, as Harry Potter’s interactions with them bring about events that shape the storyline. So far, we can confirm two professors who will be showing up at the reunion: Ian Hart, who played Sorcerer Stone‘s Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Imelda Staunton, who played Order of the Phoenix‘s Dolores Umbridge. Hopefully, the rest will make it back into Hogwarts in time for the reunion. Who are the actors who played Defense Against the Dark Arts professors in Harry Potter? And where else have we seen them outside the Wizarding World?
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Has Rupert Grint Been Up To Since The Last Harry Potter Movie?

There are many reasons to look forward to the coming year, aside from expert projections that Covid-19 is going to see a significant decline. The cast of Harry Potter promises to reunite on New Year’s Day, and everyone — well, almost everyone — is expected to be there. The big three, Dan Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, will make appearances, as well as Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, and even the “adult” cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, and Ralph Fiennes, among others. Don’t expect J.K. Rowling to apparate into the reunion, however. Apparently, she was not invited back, and while her camp hasn’t said anything about her exclusion, many people are assuming it’s because of controversial comments she’s made about the trans community throughout the past few months. We’re all excited to see Rupert Grint grace the 2022 Harry Potter reunion. Grint played the lovably loyal Ron Weasley, and since Harry Potter has ended, he’s been involved in many different projects, both on and off camera. Much has also happened with his personal life. While so many things have happened to him since the last Potter movie screened in theaters, he makes sure fans know that Harry Potter remains close to his heart.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What’s In Store For Olivia Colman After The Crown?

Olivia Colman is finally graduating from The Crown after a magnificent, two-season tenure as Queen Elizabeth II. As per show tradition, she’s going to pass the baton to Imelda Staunton, who is set to play the role in Seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Colman has won multiple awards for playing Her Majesty in The Crown, including a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Even though she’d definitely miss playing the Queen on one of Netflix’s most popular series, she says she’s quite happy that she’ll no longer be playing the role. She’s been honest about the complications of playing the character, saying that portraying the Queen on the series had been one of her most challenging roles because “behind closed doors, we don’t know what she’s like.” “I had a little bit of play with that. But definitely … the hardest part I’ve done is someone who’s real. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m quite pleased now to be able to move on to something else,” Colman said, according to The Radio Times.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crown
Collider

'Enola Holmes 2': Henry Cavill Wraps Filming on Sequel

Last May, it was announced that Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the smash-hit Netflix film about Sherlock Holmes’ equally clever younger sister, would be coming to the streaming service with stars Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning. Now, thanks to an Instagram video posted by Cavill, we know that he has finished filming on the project.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Downton Abbey: A New Era”: Where Else Have We Seen Hugh Bonneville?

The Crawleys are back for another Downton Abbey movie. The ensemble cast, composed of Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Raquel Cassidy, and many others, are coming together to feature yet another adventure of the “upstairs” and “downstairs” people in Downton Abbey. We’re also expecting two upcoming The Crown cast members to appear in the sequel: Imelda Staunton, who is reprising her role as Lady Maud Bagshaw, and Dominic West, in an unannounced role. The first movie was critically acclaimed by reviewers, scoring an 84 percent certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Writing for MovieFreak, Sarah Michelle Fetters commented that even those who haven’t watched the original series will be delighted with the film: “I shouldn’t have been worried. While Downton Abbey will undoubtedly please fans of the series more than it will newcomers to the material, this movie is nevertheless a great deal of breezy fun. Not particularly substantive, never aiming to do more than send the audience out of the theatre with a jolly smile planted upon their faces, none of that matters much as far as the grand scheme of things is concerned. Fellowes has written a shrewdly mischievous script that overflows in agreeable subplots, director Michael Engler (The Chaperone) orchestrating the action with a relaxed confidence that suits things just about perfectly.” With director Simon Curtis (Goodbye Christopher Robin) helming the next movie, we should expect the sequel to be as equally comforting as the first one.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

“Spencer”: Where Else Have We Seen Timothy Spall?

Many critics are saying Spencer is the movie of 2021. A heavily fictionalized portrayal of Princess Diana in the final years of her marriage to Prince Charles, Spencer has seen mostly positive reviews, with actors Kristen Stewart (Princess Diana), Timothy Spall (Major Alistar Gregory), and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) already generating Oscar buzz for their respective performances. The movie’s star, Stewart, doesn’t care about all of that, however, according to a recent article here on TVOvermind. Spencer took note of the very many films and performances that get snubbed in the Oscars and during awards seasons in general, so, as far as potentially getting an Oscar nod for her portrayal of the People’s Princess, Spencer says: “I don’t give a ****.”
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt reveals 'embarrassing' experience with Kate Middleton

Joanne Froggatt has made a surprising revelation about her "embarrassing" encounter with the Duchess of Cambridge back in 2015. WATCH: Downton Abbey releases official trailer for sequel. During rehearsals, Kate entered Lady Mary's bedroom before engaging in a brief conversation with cast members which also included Michelle Dockery. "I embarrassed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Hugh Bonneville shares glimpse at new TV show - but fans are concerned

Hugh Bonneville has shared a glimpse at a brand new TV project – but some of his followers on social media were keen to express concern in the comments. The Downton Abbey star posted a photo of himself in the woods and a clip from his new programme for the Smithsonian Channel, New Forest: The Crown's Hunting Ground.
TV & VIDEOS
Hopewell Valley News

Where have I seen ‘Ghosts’ before?

Question: I’ve been hearing about the “new” TV show Ghosts. I remember a show titled Topper many years ago with the same idea. Mr. Topper and his wife were in a house (they were middle-aged), and Topper (Leo G. Carroll) was the only one who could see the ghosts of a young married couple. It was an enjoyable show. Am I correct: Did this show exist? Topper was never mentioned when the new show Ghosts started (although Topper only had two ghosts, not the variety of the present show). —Doreen S., West Sayville, NY.
TV SERIES
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy