Miami County, OH

Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Miami County

 7 days ago
MIAMI COUNTY — Crews extinguished a house fire in Miami County that started early Thursday morning.

According to initial emergency scanner traffic, fire crews were called out to the 10000 block of Klinger Road just east of Bradford around 4:30 a.m.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office, no one was harmed in the fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported the fire as a fully involved fire.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

