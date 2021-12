Looking to get a little extra crafty with your gift-giving this holiday season? Up the ante of any present with these creative Christmas card ideas! No matter if the card contains heartfelt sentiments or a much desired gift card (or both!), they’ll be all the more delighted by the contents if they come in a handmade Christmas card. Which is precisely why we’ve rounded up the sweetest, prettiest, and most creative cards for the 2021 holiday season. Added bonus: Each design comes with easy-to-follow instructions and step-by-step tutorials so putting them together will be a total cinch. Some of these designs can even be whipped up in under 15 minutes, so you can spend more time doing other things you love—like baking Christmas cookies or decorating your rustic Christmas tree.

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 HOURS AGO