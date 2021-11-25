ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Coal mine fire in Russia's Siberia kills 14, dozens missing

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — At least 14 people died in a fire at a coal mine in Russia’s Siberia on Thursday that also left 35 others missing and feared dead. Authorities said 11 miners were found dead and three rescuers also died later while searching for others who were trapped at a...

