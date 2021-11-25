Waukee Student Caught With Gun in Backpack To School

(Guthrie) A Jamaica man was arrested following a pursuit in Guthrie County Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m., Deputy Kent Gries was patrolling Highway 141 near Wood Road, south of Jamaica, and observed an eastbound motorcycle driving at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputy Gries turned around to initiate a traffic stop and the motorcycle was already nearly out of sight. Deputy Gries rapidly accelerated toward Dallas County with his emergency lights and siren on. The motorcycle, operated by 43-year-old Curtis Moorhead, continued eastbound, passing vehicles and then went northbound into Dawson on D Avenue. Once in Dawson, the motorcycle went eastbound on the Raccoon River Valley Bicycle Trail at a high rate of speed for approximately two miles and then went southbound on F Avenue and then westbound on Highway 141 before turning northbound on D Avenue back into Dawson. The motorcycle went northbound through Dawson at a high rate of speed and crossed over into Greene County on V Avenue traveling at 120 mph. The motorcycle pulled over and stopped at V Avenue and 305th Street southwest of Rippey. Curtis Moorhead was taken into custody at that point without incident.

JAMAICA, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO