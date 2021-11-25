ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee Student Caught With Gun in Backpack To School

By Mandy Billings
 7 days ago
(Waukee, IA) — A Waukee student is in a juvenile detention center after bringing a gun to school. Police say a school resource officer found the gun in the student’s backpack at Waukee Timberline School Tuesday. Officer say the student claims he brought the gun to school for after school protection. The teen did not make any threats against anyone. The school principal sent a letter to parents saying the teen did not make any threats against anyone.

