Santa’s Magical Express returns to the Capital Region for 10th year

RENSSELAER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — All aboard! After taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s Magical Express returns to the Capital Region for the 10th year.

The 90-minute theatrical event presented by Yankee Trails gives local families the chance to save Christmas alongside beloved holiday characters like Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Jack Frost.

Santa’s Magical Express was created in 2011 after the Yankee Trails team wanted to give families of the Capital Region a fun and entertaining way to celebrate Christmas locally. Their ideas began to take shape in the form of a play and bus ride to save Christmas, where some favorite Christmas characters come along for the ride. Over the past ten years, the show has evolved from a small show to an elaborate production that traverses the Yankee Trails property and the surrounding Capital Region area.

“This is the best year by far just because we’ve added so many things along the years and enhanced the show so greatly over the 10 years it’s a lot of fun,” said Stephen Tobin, president of Yankee Trails.

During the event, guests will make their own magical hats, send a letter to Santa, have a dance party and even meet Santa himself.

This year’s return comes with safety protocols in place, which include:

All guests 12 years older much show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR antigen test taken within 72 hours of boarding the bus for their showtime.

The entire cast and crew being fully vaccinated.

Everyone on the bus, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask at all times.

During the show, the bus is not completely at capacity.

Using three different buses throughout the night for shows, with each bus being cleaned and sanitized in between shows

Santa’s Magical Express opens for its tenth season on Friday, November 26, 2021 with showtimes beginning at 5:20 p.m. and going until 8:00 p.m., with shows every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 23, 2021. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit their website .

