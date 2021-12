Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his players go to Liverpool today full of confidence. The Gunners have transformed their season in recent weeks. Arteta said, "They are confident they are in good form, but they know that every game is different and we have to go game by game. It is a long run, the Premier League is such a long competition and you will have different moments, but obviously we want to maintain the moment, maintain the form and to do that just perform at the highest level, which is what you have to do in the Premier League, and for sure at Anfield, to go there and win the game.

12 DAYS AGO