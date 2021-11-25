ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indian Court Commutes Death Sentences In Rape Case

By AFP News
 7 days ago
Mumbai's top court on Thursday commuted the death sentences of three men convicted in a rape case that heightened public outrage over women's safety in India. The assault in 2013 followed another high-profile gang-rape case the previous year that left a woman dead in New Delhi, sparking nationwide protests resulting in...

