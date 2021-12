Galle [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka. In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne. The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO