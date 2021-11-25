ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi's schools, colleges to reopen next week but air quality still very poor

By Neha Arora, Mayank Bhardwaj
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Schools and colleges in India's capital will reopen on Monday after closing for nearly 15 days due to a spike in air pollution, the government said, even though air quality remains very poor in New Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

Pollution levels dropped marginally earlier this week, but the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday touched 393 on a scale of 500, indicating risks of respiratory illness from prolonged exposure.

Government offices would also open from next week but state employees should use public transport and government-run feeder buses, according to the Delhi government.

A ban on the entry of diesel trucks with non-essential goods would continue, the government said, with only natural gas and and electric powered vehicles allowed into the teeming city of more than 20 million people.

The Delhi government has hired an extra 700 CNG buses to encourage people to use public transport. And a ban on construction has been reimposed to curb dust, a major source of pollution.

Delhi's foul air is putting more children in hospital with breathing problems, raising concerns among parents. read more

As part of its efforts to combat pollution, the government has already shut five power stations on Delhi's outskirts.

Expressing its unhappiness over piecemeal measures, India's Supreme Court has rapped the authorities for their inability to cut pollution in the city and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, the top court again criticised the government and asked authorities to take measures based on weather forecasts to mitigate the pollution.

Lower temperatures and a drop off in wind speed lead to thick smog which in turn traps pollutants from vehicles, industries and the burning of biomass.

"We all, unfortunately, have to depend on wind speed and

(its) direction to clear our air and NOT government action" Vimlendu Jha, founder of environment group Swechha, said in a tweet.

Reporting by Neha Arora and Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

China says 85% of citizens will use Mandarin by 2025

China is launching an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin saying 85% of its citizens will use the national language by 2025. The move appears to put threatened Chinese regional dialects such as Cantonese and Hokkien under even greater pressure, along with minority languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian and Uyghur. The order issued Wednesday by the State Council, China’s Cabinet said use of Mandarin, known in Chinese as “putonghua" or the “common tongue," remains “unbalanced and inadequate” and needs to be improved to meet the demands of the modern economy. Critics have sporadically protested changes to the education...
EDUCATION
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU regulator begins real-time review of Valneva's COVID-19 shot

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday it had started a rolling review of the protein-based COVID-19 vaccine from French biotech firm Valneva (VLS.PA), weeks after the EU signed a deal with the company for supplies of the shot. The decision to start the real-time...
WORLD
The Independent

Call for people to eat ‘less and better meat’ from UK to tackle climate crisis

People should be eating less, but better, meat – which is produced in the UK – to tackle climate change, Government adviser Lord Deben has said.And British farmers producing “the best meat” should not be undermined by trade deals with countries such as Australia Brazil and the US, where production has a bigger carbon footprint, he warned.Lord Deben, chairman of the independent advisory Climate Change Committee made his comments at the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) conference focusing on the move towards net zero.Lord Deben on #towardsnetzero at #RBC2021 “The best meat is that produced in our...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Britain records 53,945 COVID-19 cases, highest since July

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 53,945 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure since July 17, government figures showed, as the dominant Delta variant spreads and measures come in to curb the Omicron variant of concern. Cases were up 2.8% over the last seven days compared...
PUBLIC HEALTH
