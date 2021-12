Ravencoin is a fork of Bitcoin started by finance manager Joel Weight and Bruce Fenton alongside Developer Tron Black in 2018. At the point when it was started in 2018, the group had no designs to acquaint the tokens with be sold openly. It got a colossal endowment from overstock.com Medici Ventures, which changed its point of view toward public exchanging. Ravencoin has consistently situated itself as like any remaining well-known coins like Ethereum, Bitcoin, and others. Ravencoin has consistently substantiated itself to be a purchaser well-disposed stage that can be utilized to trade certifiable resources and NFTs.

