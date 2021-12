When you're looking for a good book to read, but don't want to commit to purchasing one, where do you go? The library, of course. What about when you're looking for some new music to listen to? The library. Want to pick up a few DVDs to watch over the weekend? The library has them. But, what if you want to noodle around on a ukulele, or need to make a princess castle cake for your little girl's birthday party, and don't want to buy the cake pan because you know you'll likely never use it again? As it turns out, you can get those things and more at the library!

