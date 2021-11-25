Ex-Trump official Michael Flynn says Covid was created by ‘global elites’ who are already plotting their next virus

Disgraced former Donald Trump aide Michael Flynn has pushed another conspiracy theory, this time involving an unknown “global elite type of people” who he claimed were orchestrating the Covid -19 pandemic and are now planning to “impose” a new virus on the public.

Mr Flynn, a former national security adviser to the 45th president, said there was going to be an “uptick in other aspects of the Covid (sic)”.

“We got the various variants. There might be another form of a SARS that’s imposed on the international system, right?” he said in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday.

“Their little plan with Covid didn’t work because too many people, you know, the world of what I call the digital warriors or the citizen journalists that are out there. They are fighting for the truth, and so the truth has been exposed about all the Covid tyranny that we are facing,” he added.

“So I think what we’re going to see is potentially another type of virus that’s imposed on the public,” he further said, without backing up the statement with any kind of evidence.

The former army general, who has pushed conspiracy theories revolving around the QAnon movement, also made another evidence-free claim about the US economy , which he said would soon plunge into what he called a “controlled depression”.

“I believe that we are gonna see a couple of things. I think we’re gonna see... and I call it a controlled depression. Some type of financial, you know... just a manipulation or a financial collapse,” he said.

He pleaded guilty twice before the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) for making false statements, but was pardoned by Mr Trump before he could be sentenced. Mr Flynn worked as Mr Trump’s first national security adviser before being fired for misleading former vice president Mike Pence and lying to the FBI.

Earlier in September, he claimed without evidence, that Covid vaccines were being injected into salad dressing and imposed on people.

At a far-right conference featuring a flurry of Trump loyalists and anti-vaccination doctors last week, Mr Flynn said America must have “ one religion under god ”.

“If we are going to have one nation under god, which we must, we have to have one religion,” he said.

Mr Flynn faced backlash for his comments where critics warned about history repeating itself with respect to the Holocaust.

He had previously called for a military coup to reinstate the former president. He was sent a subpoena by the committee to testify about an Oval Office meeting he attended last December about pushing false claims that the election was stolen from Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, a House Democrat has urged the Pentagon to revoke Mr Flynn’s military pension because of the retired army general’s role in Mr Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.