ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Ex-Trump official Michael Flynn says Covid was created by ‘global elites’ who are already plotting their next virus

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bA0NE_0d6XsLIb00

Disgraced former Donald Trump aide Michael Flynn has pushed another conspiracy theory, this time involving an unknown “global elite type of people” who he claimed were orchestrating the Covid -19 pandemic and are now planning to “impose” a new virus on the public.

Mr Flynn, a former national security adviser to the 45th president, said there was going to be an “uptick in other aspects of the Covid (sic)”.

“We got the various variants. There might be another form of a SARS that’s imposed on the international system, right?” he said in an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday.

“Their little plan with Covid didn’t work because too many people, you know, the world of what I call the digital warriors or the citizen journalists that are out there. They are fighting for the truth, and so the truth has been exposed about all the Covid tyranny that we are facing,” he added.

“So I think what we’re going to see is potentially another type of virus that’s imposed on the public,” he further said, without backing up the statement with any kind of evidence.

The former army general, who has pushed conspiracy theories revolving around the QAnon movement, also made another evidence-free claim about the US economy , which he said would soon plunge into what he called a “controlled depression”.

“I believe that we are gonna see a couple of things. I think we’re gonna see... and I call it a controlled depression. Some type of financial, you know... just a manipulation or a financial collapse,” he said.

He pleaded guilty twice before the Federal Bureau of Investigation ( FBI ) for making false statements, but was pardoned by Mr Trump before he could be sentenced. Mr Flynn worked as Mr Trump’s first national security adviser before being fired for misleading former vice president Mike Pence and lying to the FBI.

Earlier in September, he claimed without evidence, that Covid vaccines were being injected into salad dressing and imposed on people.

At a far-right conference featuring a flurry of Trump loyalists and anti-vaccination doctors last week, Mr Flynn said America must have “ one religion under god ”.

“If we are going to have one nation under god, which we must, we have to have one religion,” he said.

Mr Flynn faced backlash for his comments where critics warned about history repeating itself with respect to the Holocaust.

He had previously called for a military coup to reinstate the former president. He was sent a subpoena by the committee to testify about an Oval Office meeting he attended last December about pushing false claims that the election was stolen from Mr Trump.

Meanwhile, a House Democrat has urged the Pentagon to revoke Mr Flynn’s military pension because of the retired army general’s role in Mr Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Newsweek

Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Michael Flynn's weird ideas about the 'global elite' matter

Michael Flynn has had quite a year. It was the day before Thanksgiving 2020, for example, when the former White House national security advisor received an extraordinarily corrupt presidential pardon from Donald Trump. Less than a month later, Flynn plotted with the outgoing president in the Oval Office, exploring ways...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Lin Wood Releases Audio of Michael Flynn Calling QAnon a CIA Disinformation Plot: It’s ‘Total Nonsense’

Political observers might be aware that Michael Flynn has been snuggling up to QAnon for some time now, given the nature of his political interests, his propensity for conspiracy theories, and his bizarre ideals for America’s future. However, as Flynn’s relationship with attorney Lin Wood continues to fall apart, his former ally has produced tape recordings suggesting that Flynn never truly believed in the QAnon movement.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi
Newsweek

Loyal Donald Trump Pardoned Mike Flynn, Who'd Gone Down a QAnon Rabbit Hole

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 25, as the Thanksgiving weekend neared and the formal government transition to a Biden-Harris administration began, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time. Joe Biden's transition legal team met with the FBI and Justice Department to begin the background check process for high-level appointees.
POTUS
The Independent

Watch live as Biden discusses plan to tackle omicron Covid variant

US President Joe Biden visits the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and delivers remarks on his Administration’s plan to continue the fight against Covid amid concerns over the Omicron variant. The White House said Biden will announce steps to ensure that the near 100 million eligible Americans who have not...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Judges dubious toward Trump bid to suppress U.S. Capitol riot records

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. appeals court judges on Tuesday signaled skepticism toward former President Donald Trump's bid to keep records about his conversations and actions before and during the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a mob of his supporters away from congressional investigators. A three-judge panel of...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy