On November 29, 2011, the production of LADA Granta, the car that is the most affordable and best–selling in Russia, started. The LADA Granta was created as a low-cost model – it is still the most affordable new car on the Russian market today. At the same time, the project has largely become an advanced one for the Russian automotive industry. The first batches of the LADA Granta cars were sold on pre-orders made through Internet. The chassis of the car uses the technologies previously tried on the LADA Sport models, in particular, it is a negative сamber of rear wheels, which increases the handling. Already in the basic configuration, the car was equipped with a driver`s airbag. LADA Granta became the first mass-produced Russian model with an automatic transmission.

