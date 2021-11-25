ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Reliance, Aramco call off $15 bln deal amid valuation differences, sources say

By Nidhi Verma
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

NEW DELHI/DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries and Saudi Aramco have called off a deal for the state oil giant to buy a stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of the Indian conglomerate due to valuation concerns, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Talks broke down over how much Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business should be valued as the world seeks to move away from fossil fuels and reduce emissions, they said.

Instead, Reliance will now focus on signing multiple deals with companies to produce specialty chemicals for higher margins, one of the sources said.

Aramco, the world's top oil exporter, signed a non-binding agreement to buy a 20% stake in Reliance's O2C business for $15 billion in 2019. Last week, the companies announced they would re-evaluate the deal here, ending two years of negotiations.

The collapse of the deal reflects the changing global energy landscape as oil and gas companies shift away from fossil fuel to renewables. Valuations of refining and petrochemical assets have gone down especially after the recent COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, a second source involved in the deal discussions said.

Despite this, Reliance had stuck to the $75 billion valuation for the O2C business made in 2019, he said.

“Evaluation by consultants showed a significant cut in valuation...more than a 10% cut,” he added.

“Reliance has highlighted the difficulty of separating Jamnagar from the clean energy business as a reason to not complete the transaction, although we suspect business alignment and valuation were also key reasons,” Bernstein wrote in a recent note, referring to Reliance’s huge refining complex in Gujarat state.

A second source familiar with due diligence said the procedure was halted in “early stage assessment”.

Reliance was seeking advice from Goldman Sachs and Aramco was seeking help from Citigroup, sources said. The banks declined to comment.

Jefferies has cut its valuation of Reliance’s energy business to $70 billion from $80 billion, while Kotak Institutional Equities has cut the enterprise value of O2C business to $61 billion. Bernstein values that business at $69 billion.

Without confirming whether the deal has been called off, Saudi Aramco said it has a longstanding relationship with Reliance and will continue to look for investment opportunities in India.

Reliance said it would continue to be Saudi Aramco’s preferred partner for investments in the private sector in India and will collaborate with Saudi Aramco & SABIC for investments in Saudi Arabia. Reliance is the biggest Indian buyer of Saudi oil.

CHANGE OF STRATEGY

Reliance, which aims to become net carbon zero by 2035, plans to switch to cleaner feedstock and energy at its O2C business and expand in solar power, batteries, electrolyzers to produce hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cells.

“The full value of this integration is also best extracted by repurposing existing O2C assets as well as evaluating multiple joint venture and partnerships in downstream ventures in specialty chemicals,” a source familiar with the matter said.

Demand for specialty chemicals - used in industries such as agrochemical, colourants, dyes, fast-moving consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, fuel additives, polymers, and textiles - is set to rise in India as its economy expands. These chemicals also yield better margins for companies than conventional fuels as demand for gasoline and diesel are expected to fall with more electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The Indian specialty chemicals sector is expected to increase from $32 billion in 2019 to an estimated $64 billion by 2025 helping boost exports as globally companies wants to de-risk their supply chains dependent on China, according to a government report.

The Indian conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has already announced a $2 billion investment in the UAE's TA'ZIZ chemical joint venture here between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and sovereign wealth fund ADQ.

Saudi Aramco has also turned its focus to hydrogen and renewables as it moves to net-zero by 2050. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and Saeed Azhar in Dubai; Editing by Florence Tan and Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Oil industry to lose nearly half its workers

The oil and gas industry worldwide faces a talent gap as workers contemplate moving to renewables or leaving the energy industry altogether, a survey by recruitment firm Brunel and Oilandgasjobsearch.com, cited by Reuters, showed. More than half of workers in oil and gas, 56%, said they would look for employment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexican electricity overhaul is hurting investment, EU says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A Mexican government initiative in Congress to overhaul electricity sector rules in favor of the state is worrying European firms and governments, as well as crimping investment, the European Union's ambassador to Mexico said on Thursday. Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the reform that prioritizes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mukesh Ambani
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell scraps plans to develop Cambo North Sea oilfield

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said on Thursday it had scrapped plans to develop the Cambo oilfield in the British North Sea, which became a lightning rod for climate activists seeking to halt the development of new oil and gas resources. Following "comprehensive screening" of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reliance Power#Renewable Energy#Saudi Aramco#Oil Refining#Indian#O2c#Citigroup
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canadian dollar steadies near 2-month low as Omicron risk weighs

TORONTO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the greenback on Thursday but held near its lowest level in over two months, as investors assessed the global economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant and looked ahead to domestic data. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher...
WORLD
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, shares rise as Omicron fears subside

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A gauge of global equities surged on Thursday as Wall Street rallied on hopes the Omicron COVID-19 variant will prove mild and will not halt a strongly recovering U.S. economy, while the dollar edged higher in choppy trading as risk appetite improved. The number...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled more than 1%higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

Russia, OPEC+ seen moving closer on fiscal breakeven oil prices

Gap narrows between Russian, Saudi Arabian breakeven oil prices. Lower fiscal breakeven oil prices may help Russia and OPEC's core Persian Gulf producers align their production policy in 2022 despite lingering concerns in Moscow about the demand outlook and availability of spare capacity, according to analysts. Not registered?. Receive daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B

The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction contracts. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company has announced that it has awarded contracts worth $10 billion for the Jafurah unconventional gas field development. The deals comprise 16 subsurface and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the Jafurah Gas Plant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy