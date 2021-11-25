ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rolls Royce Spirit of Innovation in the world’s fastest electric vehicle

By Roland Hutchinson
 7 days ago
Rolls Royce has announced that their Spirit of Innovation aircraft is the world’s fastest electric vehicle, the aircraft managed to reach a top speed of 555.9 km/h or 345.4 miles per hour over 3 kilometres. During the run, it also clocked a top speed of 623 kn/h which is...

motor1.com

Voxan Wattman sets new fastest electric motorcycle world record

What did you do with your November 2021? If you’re the Voxan Wattman team, you took your show on the road and headed to Space Florida’s Launch and Landing Facility at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida USA. There, you strove to set as many new electric land speed records as you could between November 18 and 23, 2021.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Hennessey Project Deep Space is a six-wheel EV concept

At this point, we all know that electric vehicles offer incredible performance, often better than the performance from traditional combustion-powered sports cars. Hennessey is a company that has been taking sports cars, trucks, and SUVs and making them even faster for a long time. The company has now revealed its first electric vehicle concept called Project Deep Space.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Solid-State Batteries Set to Transform the EV Market

Sales of battery-electric vehicles have begun to accelerate and, by some estimates could account for as much as half of the U.S. automotive market by 2030. But not everyone is convinced, skeptics pointing to their higher cost, limited range, slower charging times and other limitations. But a growing number of...
CARS
#Electric Aircraft#Rolls Royce#Spirit Of Innovation#Kn H#Ev#Fai
luxurylaunches.com

The Tesla Model S Plaid is now the fastest production vehicle in the world – The $130k car became the first to hit the 8-second quarter-mile.

I don’t need to tell you how quick the Tesla Model S Plaid is. Despite all the controversies surrounding the claim that it can accelerate from 0-60mph in less than two seconds, the flagship Tesla is the fastest accelerating production car currently. And the fact that it has a verified quarter-mile time of 9.23 seconds is mighty impressive, especially given the fact that the Model S Plaid weighs 4,766 pounds. But it turns out a few basic modifications, including taking out the passenger seats, can make the Model S Plaid an 8-second car on the dragstrip. Racecar driver Christine Dodworth recorded a jaw-dropping 8.994 seconds quarter-mile run at the Maryland International Raceway during the Hot Rod Magazine Dragweek.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Volvo invests in imaging technology start-up Spectralics

Volvo has announced that it has invested in imaging technology start-up Spectralics, the company is working on new technology for cars’ windshields and heads-up displays. This new technology could allow for heads-up displays with a wide field of view allowing for the whole windshield to be used as a heads-up display.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Sibros To Deliver Deep Connectivity To World’s First Long-Range Solar Electric Vehicle Lightyear One

Sibros to deploy its OTA Deep Connected Platform™ for vehicle-wide software updates and data collection, while meeting key safety and security requirements for the Lightyear One Solar EV. Sibros, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems for OEMs worldwide announced its collaboration with Lightyear, the solar electric vehicle...
CARS
Aviation Week

Rolls-Royce Passes Megawatt Level In Hybrid-Electric Power Tests

Rolls-Royce says it has generated more than a megawatt of power in ground runs of a hybrid-electric engine on a testbed which is designed to pave the way for future development of a hybrid-electric regional propulsion system. Described by Rolls as the world’s powerful hybrid-electric demonstrator... Subscription Required. Rolls-Royce Passes...
ECONOMY
singularityhub.com

Rolls-Royce Says Its Electric Plane Just Smashed the World Record for Speed

The first electric plane took flight in 1973. There was just one person on board and the plane only stayed in the air for 14 minutes, but it was the beginning of an ongoing effort to power aircraft with batteries instead of fuel. Multiple companies are working on building faster, lighter, more efficient electric planes, as well as batteries to power those planes—and last week an aircraft made by Rolls-Royce hit some new milestones in the industry.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Battery design breakthrough could make electric cars safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable

A battery design breakthrough has opened up the possibility of developing zinc-ion rather than lithium-ion batteries for use in everything from smartphones to electric cars, making them safer, cheaper and more environmentally sustainable.Researchers from Tianjin University in China discovered a way to improve the performance and cost of aqueous zinc-ion batteries, which until now have been prone to fast performance degradation.The high performance and reusability of lithium-ion batteries mean they are the standard power source for most rechargeable electronics, however issues with cost, safety and sustainability have led scientists to seek breakthroughs with alternative materials.Disposable batteries commonly found in less...
ENGINEERING
Robb Report

Nissan’s All-Electric Ariya Single Seater Concept Looks Like a Formula E Racer From the Future

Nissan may not be the first name that leaps to mind when you think of outrageous automotive designs, but the marque’s latest prototype may just change that. The Japanese automaker unveiled the Ariya Single Seater Concept on Thursday, capping off a week spent celebrating its new commitment to electrification. And even though the battery-powered speed machine may look like something from the future, it’s actually based on the Ariya crossover SUV that will launch here next year. As the moniker makes clear, Nissan’s new concept is a one-seater. It’s not a configuration you see away from the track, so it makes sense...
CARS
simpleflying.com

Rolls Royce Vs General Electric – Boeing 787 Engine Options Explained

It has now been over a decade since the Boeing 787 ‘Dreamliner’ family entered service with ANA in October 2011. Boeing has produced more than 1,000 of these next-generation widebodies across three variants, whereby customers have the choice of either Rolls-Royce or General Electric engines. Let’s take a closer look at what’s available to them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Ford November U.S. vehicle sales rise 5.9%, as EV sales jump more than 150%

Shares of Ford Motor Co. rose 0.2% in preamarket trading Thursday, after the automaker reported November total U.S. vehicle sales of 158,793 vehicles, up 5.9% from a year ago. Of the total U.S. sales, Ford sold 11,116 electrified vehicles during the month, up 153.6% from a year ago and making up 7.0% of total vehicles sold. "Ford's electrified vehicle sales in November grew at a rate more than three times faster than the overall electrified vehicle segment, taking Ford's electrified vehicle share to 10% compared to 5.4% last year," the company said in a statement. Elsewhere, truck sales rose 4.6% to 82,231 vehicles and SUV sales increased 20.8% to 72,795 vehicles. Among Ford's best-selling models, F-Series sales rose 14.6% to 60,418 trucks and Explorer sales slipped 3.1% to 18,268 SUVs. The stock has run up 50.5% over the past three months through Wednesday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have advanced 18.6% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Volvo Says Manufacturing An Electric Car Generates 70 Percent More Emissions Than Its ICE Equivalent

Having announced that it will sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emissions Cars and Vans at COP26, a study by Volvo Motors says that the manufacturing process of its C40 Recharge electric coupe-SUV generates 70 percent more emissions than that of the ICE-powered XC40 counterpart. However, when the car’s lifetime is factored in, a breakeven is reached, and the EV’s total carbon footprint is less compared to that of the ICE vehicle’s.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Vodafone is testing wind powered mobile phone masts

UK mobile carrier Vodafone has announced that it is testing out self-powered mobile phone masts, these new mobile masts will use wind power. The new wind-powered mobile phone masts are designed for rural areas and could be used as part of the Shared Rural Network. Vodafone has developed self-powered mobile...
WORLD
