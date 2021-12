Ethereum burns $4 billion in transaction fees. The network underwent an update in August. Su Zhu furious with the number of ETH burnt. One thing token developers do more than others is help traders realize as much profit as possible in the crypto market. With this, traders are sure to flock to the token, increasing the price in the same vein. According to recent reports, the Ethereum EIP-1559 update that went live was a turning point in running the network. A new report has announced that Ethereum has successfully burned 1 million tokens since the update went live in August.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO