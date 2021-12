It looks like the boys in red and black have picked up another swift mind for their next heist in 2022. 100 Thieves has revealed the coaching staff for its League of Legends roster and a familiar face will be hopping onto the project for next year. Former pro player and Cloud9 head coach Mithy has signed on to join Reapered and Freeze behind-the-scenes to help the LCS team try to repeat as regional champions.

