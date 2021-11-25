Misappropriation

The Fatesworn, an upcoming expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, arrives on December 14, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Fatesworn expansion features a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and more to the RPG. Journey to a brand-new region in Amalur, filled with snowy tundras, deep caverns, and treacherous enemies. Visit mountain villages and the ancient lakeside city of Crownhold and master the unstable power of Chaos with a new skill tree, weapons and armor. As the fabled Fatesworn, you will wage a last battle against the Niskaru and their Chaos brethren, as procedurally generated Chaos dungeons turn every region in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning into a potential battlefield.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO