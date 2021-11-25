ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Misappropriation

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Misappropriation, the fifth C.R.A.S.H. mission given to you by Tenpenny. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Grab...

www.ign.com

IGN

Sentinel Beam

The Sentinel Beam, a powerful weapon firstly introduced in Halo 2, is back in Halo Infinite's Multiplayer. This is a strong laser weapon that can exterminate your enemies pretty quickly. Check IGN's guide to know more about its features and how to use it. Sentinel Beam Weapon Details. Type: Directed...
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 2's Ending Seems to Have Leaked Because of a TikTok Advert

A huge leak for Fortnite Chapter 2's ending appears to have surfaced online, coming via a TikTok advert that has been making the rounds on social media. The end is nigh for Fortnite's current storyline and second chapter. Chapter 2 is set to draw to a close this Saturday (December 4) during an in-game live event called 'The End', which should set up the Battle Royale for its next big adventure. However, footage detailed in an advert on TikTok has seemingly shown off a pretty key element of the finale.
IGN

The Axis Unseen Announced

Fourteen-year Bethesda veteran Nate Purkeypile, who worked on Skyrim, Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and was the lead artist on Fallout 76, has announced his own new game called The Axis Unseen. It is a first-person dark-fantasy open-world hunting game, which is probably not a series of words that has ever been strung together to describe any game.
IGN

Stalker Rifle

The Stalker Rifle is a new game in the series, making its first appearance in Halo Infinite's Multiplayer. This weapon is a sniper rifle, but less powerful and easier to use than the S7 Sniper. Follow IGN's guide to know more about the Stalker Rifle and its unique features. Stalker...
IGN

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fatesworn - Release Date Trailer

The Fatesworn, an upcoming expansion for Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, arrives on December 14, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The Fatesworn expansion features a brand new storyline, a new environment, various new quests and missions, new Chaos Realm dungeons all over Amalur, a new gameplay mechanic, new weapons and armor, new enemies, and more to the RPG. Journey to a brand-new region in Amalur, filled with snowy tundras, deep caverns, and treacherous enemies. Visit mountain villages and the ancient lakeside city of Crownhold and master the unstable power of Chaos with a new skill tree, weapons and armor. As the fabled Fatesworn, you will wage a last battle against the Niskaru and their Chaos brethren, as procedurally generated Chaos dungeons turn every region in Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning into a potential battlefield.
IGN

The Chewllers - Announcement Trailer

Meet the Chewllers in this trailer for the upcoming online multiplayer tower defense shooter game, and take a look at how various weapons define your playstyle, as well as the importance of team strategies, and more. The Chewllers is coming to Quest, PlayStation VR, and PC VR.
IGN

EA Wants to Create a Battlefield Connected Universe [Update]

Update 12/2 1:03 pm PT: EA game director and former Halo creative art director Marcus Lehto has confirmed that he will be working on a Battlefield related project for the Battlefield universe. In a Tweet, Lehto explains, "A few weeks ago I mentioned that I joined EA, and now it's...
IGN

Thundering Manifestation

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you beat Thundering Manifestation! We're here to provide tips and tricks on how to fight Thundering Manifestation, an Oceanid-like world boss that drops electro character ascension materials. Thundering Manifestation is a boss fight that's much nimbler than your average world boss. It...
IGN

Weapons/Tools

There are 32 weapons and tools to find and purchase in GTA Vice City, which includes everything from Brass Knuckles, Golf Clubs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and much more. For those looking for weapon locations, don't forget to check out our Interactive Map, to find the location of all available weapon spawns that can be found around the map.
IGN

Malibu Club Missions

GTA Vice City's Malibu Club is one of the local hubs for nightlife, dancing, and risque pleasures. It's also one of the many assets Tommy can add to his portfolio after completing the Shakedown mission, assuming you have the cash for it. The Malibu Club costs $120,000, making it one of the most expensive assets in the game, though you'll gain that back quickly after finishing the Malibu Club missions. It generates $10,000 per day for Tommy, and it's required for 100% completion anyway. This guide to the Malibu Club missions includes an update for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the Mystery Gift option isn't available right away. To get it, you will need to play the game for a few hours. This guide includes how to get Mystery Gift, what Pokemon and special items are available through Mystery Gift, and any Mystery Gift Codes available in Pokemon BDSP.
IGN

Ruins Magus - Developer Overview

Join Mikami from the development team at Character Bank for a look at the VR fantasy action RPG, Ruins Magus, including a peek at the story, characters, combat features, and more. A Kickstarter campaign is currently available for Ruins Magus.
IGN

Boss Guide

Inscryption's first act has four different bosses that you'll need to take down. Each of them provides their own unique challenge and, unlike common opponents, they all have at least two lives. This means you'll have to account for at least two phases, with the second phase often turning the basics of Inscryption's deck-building gameplay on its head.
BBC

Facebook reverses Kyle Rittenhouse policy

Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. Searches for Kyle Rittenhouse resulted in a list of blank pages since shortly after the shooting in August 2020. Facebook said it would "still...
IGN

Dread Hunger - A Feast of Friends Teaser Trailer

The latest update for the multiplayer game of survival and betrayal, Dread Hunger, introduces the new Cook character model, as well as new enhanced audio for voice chat, poker emotes, and additional features. Take a look at the trailer for a look at the cook.
IGN

Noble Fates - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Noble Fates, the upcoming 3D fantasy kingdom management sim driven by intelligent characters with a rich simulation of opinions and memories. Noble Fates is headed to Steam Early Access on December 14, 2021.
IGN

Hood: Outlaws & Legends Season 2: Yule - Official Launch Trailer

Season 2: Yule has arrived for co-op PvPvE heist game, Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The latest trailer shows us what's arriving this season, including Gold Rush, a new mode for all maps. To win in this game mode, teams will need to race to deposit a certain amount of gold at one of their controlled spawn points before their opponents. However, carrying too much gold slows you down. Season 2 also introduces a new battle pass featuring 100 cosmetics. Hood: Outlaws & Legends' Season 2: Yule is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
IGN

Smash Drums

Get ready to rock and drum hard in the unique VR rhythm game Smash Drums! Embark on an epic drumming journey that will have you destroying multiple environments through chaos and flames! Be prepared to smash drums to 30 great rock songs, and more to come!
