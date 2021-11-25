ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Remy Cointreau leads European stocks higher as Wall Street takes a holiday

By Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of the drinks maker jumped on well-received results and raised guidance, as Europe stocks rose on a U.S. holiday that's likely to keep trading...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street ends higher in robust rebound from Omicron-driven rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic. All three U.S. indexes advanced, with investors favoring value over growth, and economically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Dow's 465-point rally highlighted by gains for Visa, Boeing stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday morning with shares of Visa and Boeing delivering the strongest returns for the price-weighted average. Shares of Visa (V) and Boeing (BA) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 465 points (1.4%) higher. Visa's shares have risen $7.32, or 3.9%, while those of Boeing have climbed $6.82 (3.6%), combining for a roughly 93-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are American Express (AXP) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Travelers (TRV) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian markets mixed after Wall St decline, virus unease

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after a turbulent day on Wall Street as traders tried to forecast the impact of the coronavirus's omicron variant.Shanghai and Tokyo fell while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 1.2% on Wednesday after gaining 1.9% earlier in the day. That was despite surveys showing U.S. hiring and factory activity in November were better than expected.Markets were sliding when the White House announced the discovery of the first omicron case in the United States. It is unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other variants, but governments have...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes led by Dow close higher, snapping two straight days of losses

Major U.S. stock indexes ended higher Thursday, snapping two straight days of losses as investors bought the dip that had been sparked by worries over the omicron variant of the coronavirus and concern the Federal Reserve may become more hawkish than anticipated to combat high inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a sharp rebound of about 1.8% to close at around 34,640, the S&P 500 climbed about 1.4% to finish at around 4,577 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.8% to end at around 15,381 according to preliminary data from FactSet. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 this winter, including an expansion for at-home testing in the U.S. All eleven sectors of the S&P 500 index finished higher Thursday, led by industrials, energy and financials, preliminary FactSet data show.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 566-point rally led by gains in Boeing, American Express stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday afternoon with shares of Boeing and American Express delivering strong returns for the index. Shares of Boeing (BA) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 566 points, or 1.7%, higher. Boeing's shares are up $13.68 (7.3%) while those of American Express are up $6.17 (4.1%), combining for an approximately 131-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Visa (V) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Rebounding After Powell-Induced Selloff

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Wednesday, rebounding after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell guaranteed a rough end to November with his hawkish turn in Congress on Tuesday. Powell signalled on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may speed up the pace of its bond-buying taper at its meeting later...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Higher; Omicron News Prompts Volatility

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Wednesday, rebounding after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell guaranteed a rough end to November with his hawkish turn in Congress on Tuesday. Powell signalled on Tuesday the U.S. central bank may speed up the pace of its bond-buying taper at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher after virus-driven rout

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.22 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,678.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.82 points,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Stocks#Big Sean Mustard#Covid#Sxxp#German#French#Ftse#Ukx#Eurusd#Gbpusd#Jfd Group
The Motley Fool

Wall Street Is Snoozing -- This Value Stock is a Buy Today

Margin headwinds will persist through 2022, but revenue will surge. Beyond 2022 the margin outlook is very positive, and more and more revenue should drop to the bottom line. The company is expanding strongly in new markets through some key acquisitions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher, buoyed by omicron-fueled uncertainty

Gold futures ended higher on Wednesday, recouping most of the 0.5% loss suffered in the previous session. Gold is really struggling for direction "having repeatedly failed to generate any momentum above $1,800," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update. "The dollar easing in recent days and the huge amount of uncertainty in the markets should be giving it a lift, but then we have seen near-term [Treasury] yields rising as the Fed has accepted more action may be necessary." In testimony to the House Financial Services panel Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank's plan to slow and end its asset purchases shouldn't disrupt financial markets. February gold rose $7.80, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,784.30 an ounce.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
France
Country
Germany
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Market Starts Higher In December; Apple, Chip Stocks Soar

Stocks rebounded midday Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 300 points to start December on a positive note. A day earlier, the stock market sold off hard after Fed chief Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday he's open to discussing a faster bond taper at the December Fed meeting.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rose 1.38% to $158.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.18% to 4,513.04 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.34% to 34,022.04. Johnson & Johnson closed $21.84 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy