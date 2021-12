After back to back losses, Coach Davidson and the Lady Titans look to rebound this weekend vs the Lady Hawks of Hillsborough CC. The Lady Titans latest loss was at the hands of the pioneers of Indian River 71-52 which puts them at 2-2 on the season. Tip off for this Saturday's game is set for 2pm with admission being free to SPC students, faculty & staff. All other general admission is $5 with children getting in for free.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO