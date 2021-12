The Chargers had a 47-point outburst in a victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and followed that with a six-point performance in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. One week, the Chargers beat the Philadelphia Eagles with Justin Herbert completing 84% percent of his passes and no punts, and the next week, they were stifled by a short-handed Minnesota Vikings defense at home with Herbert held under 200 passing yards. Those games occurred in Weeks 9 and 10.

