NFL

Eagles look to keep good thing going vs. Giants

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a heartbreaking home game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 7, reaching the playoffs seemed bleak. Fast forward a few weeks and the Eagles are in the thick of the NFC playoff race following victories over the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints....

New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Whale 99.1 FM

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
New York Post

Giants limp into Eagles’ matchup looking to erase memories of ‘MNF’ beatdown

This could have been so juicy. Instead, it is as dried out as 4-day-old Thanksgiving turkey. This could have been dripping with more than the usual venom that ordinarily oozes out of the Giants-Eagles rivalry. Instead, the Giants are so dismal that they manage to suck the life out of so many intriguing scenarios, turning a game that should be filled with revenge vibes into just another Sunday for Giants’ fans to hope their team can get in and out without too much indignity emanating from MetLife Stadium.
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Eagles get Good and Bad news ahead of this Sunday’s Giants game

On Friday's Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report, there is good and bad news heading into the division rivalry game with the New York Giants this Sunday that will impact both sides of the ball:. Let's start with the Good News which is arguably the most important player available for Sunday's Game:...
NFL
Person
Kadarius Toney
playnj.com

Eagles vs. Giants odds at NJ sportsbooks

The red-hot Eagles visit the New York Giants Sunday as a clear favorite. They may leave MetLife Stadium at .500. The Giants, 3-7. have covered the spread in three of the last four games. But they looked flat in Monday’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 7-3 Cowboys...
GAMBLING
giants.com

10 things to watch in Giants vs. Buccaneers

From Weeks 4-9, each team the Giants played – other than the Chiefs – was at least .500 at kickoff. Big Blue was able to go 3-3 during this stretch, with wins over the Saints, Panthers and Raiders. With eight games remaining on the schedule, only three of the Giants' opponents currently own a record above .500. One of those matchups comes this week in the Buccaneers (6-3). The Giants faced off against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on a Monday night last season and fell, 25-23. After producing a touchdown with 33 seconds left in the game, Daniel Jones couldn't connect with Dion Lewis on the two-point conversion when a Bucs penalty flag was picked up.
NFL
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Denver Broncos#New York Giants#Nfc East#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Ottawa Herald

First look: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants odds and lines

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) visit the rival New York Giants (3-7) Sunday in Week 12 at MetLife Stadium. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Giants odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. Philly trampled the New Orleans Saints 40-29 in Week 11 as a 3-point...
NFL
giants.com

Giants vs. Eagles: 5 storylines to follow in Week 12

The Giants will look to get back on track Sunday as they welcome the Philadelphia Eagles to MetLife Stadium for their first meeting of the season. Big Blue emerged from the bye with a challenging Week 11 matchup, traveling to Tampa Bay and losing to the Buccaneers, 30-10. The Eagles come into this game winners of two straight and three of their last four. They defeated the New Orleans Saints last week, 40-29, as they ran for 242 yards, their second consecutive outing with 215+ rushing yards. Philadelphia's defense also forced three turnovers, including two interceptions. The Giants will also honor one of their all-time greats during this contest, as Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan will have his No. 92 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES WILL COVER 3 1/2 VS. GIANTS, WHO SUCK AND ARE IN CHAOS!

Everyone has an opinion on how the Eagles will do Sunday. But we like to check in on The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia:. Eagles at New York Giants (+3.5) | 1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX. Here’s what stood out to me about the Giants’ performance Monday night against the Bucs. And...
NFL
abc7ny.com

Run-happy Eagles go for third in row vs. reeling Giants

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 3 1/2, according to . AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-5; Giants 5-5. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 88-86-2. LAST MEETING: Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK:...
NFL
USA Today

Giants open as 3.5-point home underdogs vs. Eagles

The New York Giants (3-7) have opened as 3.5-point underdogs for this Sunday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico. The Giants are coming off a deflating 30-10 loss on Monday night down in Tampa. Meanwhile the Eagles are riding high, having won three of their last four, their only defeat coming in Week 9, 27-24, to Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
NFL
FanSided

Eagles vs New York: 10 Giants besides Saquon Barkley to watch

Regardless of their record, the Giants are always an issue for the Eagles. Once the Thanksgiving holiday wraps, hopefully, the Dallas Cowboys will have another loss on the ledger. That always puts a smile on the faces of Philadelphia Eagles fans, but in the grand scheme of things, all of that’s inconsequential for a Birds team that needs to be thinking about handling its own business.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 12: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (1 p.m., FOX) at MetLife Stadium in a game that is interesting on many levels. First, it is an NFC East meeting between rivals who really don’t like each other. It is the first meeting since basically accused the Eagles...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Eagles take their two-game win streak up the New Jersey Turnpike to face the New York Giants for the first time in the 2021 season. The Eagles have won 20 out of the last 25 matchups in this series, including a 10-3 record at New York since 2008. The Eagles are 5-6 while the Giants enter the showdown 3-7 coming off a short week after losing Monday night to Tampa Bay 30-10. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:
NFL
New York Sports Nation

Get Ready for Giants vs Eagles with their 1987 Overtime Thriller

The 3-7 Giants take on their arch rival, the 5-6 Eagles on Sunday. These two teams have no love for each other, and this is their first meeting since former Eagle Head Coach Doug Pederson played backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the 4th quarter of their meeting with the Washington Football Team last year. This helped lead to WFT winning, which effectively ended the Giants hopes of making the playoffs. Now, did the 6-10 Giants deserve to make the playoffs? Probably not, but from a fans perspective, why not add a little fuel to fire. The Giants technically are still in the playoff hunt, but playoffs or not, this team could use a victory to help the morale of the team overall after being blown out by Tampa Bay on Monday. To get ready for Sunday’s showdown, let’s kick it back to another time when the Giants and Eagles were battling for a possible playoff birth while displaying not so great records.
NFL

