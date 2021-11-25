ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansu Fati eyeing comeback in crucial Bayern Munich clash

By Tom Gott
 7 days ago

Barcelona winger Ansu Fati has told manager Xavi of his desire to play against Bayern Munich on December 8, even if he is not fully fit. Xavi's side head into that game knowing that they will likely need a victory against arguably the scariest side in Europe to qualify for the...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansu Fati
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Xavi
Person
Philippe Coutinho
Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Augsburg are all set to trade tackles against table-toppers of Bundesliga, Bayern Munich in a home game fixture at WWK Arena (i.e) Augsburg Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 1:00 AM as per IST. Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Match Preview.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#The Champions League#Catalunya Radio#Gavi
