The Spurs were scrappy, but the juggernaut Phoenix Suns were too much to overcome. Tonight’s contest, a 115-111 Phoenix victory, saw the Suns extend their win streak to 13. Phoenix was carried by Deandre Ayton and the bench in the first half, as San Antonio dedicated the bulk of their defensive attention to Book and CP3. In the third quarter, a Cam Payne onslaught helped to kill a mini-Spurs run. All of this set the stage for the fourth quarter, where the Suns were able to withstand a furious Spurs rally to earn the win.

