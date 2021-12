LG Electronics has named its new CEO: William Cho. Currently the Chaebol's chief strategy officer, Cho will assume the big chair on December 1. Another promotion saw current senior vice president Jang Ik-hwan elevated to executive vice president, and to head LG's Business Solutions Company after what the company described as "successfully growing the IT business portfolio to make LG one of the fastest-growing brands in the notebook, laptop and monitor business". Another senior veep, Eun Seok-hyun, will lead LG's Vehicle Component Solutions company.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO