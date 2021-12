The weeks of registration are always stressful, bringing along the tedious task of trying to get into the right classes at the right time. However, with an influx of history majors and adolescent history education students, the seats for certain courses filled up faster than ever this semester, and many students worried that they wouldn’t be able to take the classes they needed for their major. While the issue was resolved quickly, students remain worried about the structure of their classes and the possibility of future issues registering for classes in their major.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO