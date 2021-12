Rightstart’s Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens would like to thank WOXO Country and Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce for the very successful Radiothon to benefit Christmas for Kids and Christmas for Teens on Thursday, November 18. This was a wonderful way to begin our Christmas efforts for 2021. Stan and Heidi kicked off the Radiothon at 6 a.m. along with John Williams from the Chamber and Alison taking the calls. They worked all day and were entertaining and successful throughout. Many other individuals were on hand to encourage and entertain. The Radiothon concluded at 6 p.m. They outdid last year’s donations.

AUBURN, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO