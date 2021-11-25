Letter: Crayons and puzzles as influencers

“This is a crisis.” Those were the opening words of the passionate editorial “Youth in crisis”) in this newspaper on Monday, Nov. 15. The alarm it sounded could not be timelier. I recently watched in helpless dismay as close friends went through the exact scenario described by the editor. Their 13-year-old was experiencing severe mental health issues including suicidal ideation. They went to their local hospital and ended up spending more than two weeks in the emergency room while waiting for an open bed in a psychiatric facility – 16 days in the ER! Both parents had to take time from their jobs to “stand watch” over their child in the ER. When this young teen finally did get admitted to an adolescent psychiatric unit he was discharged after less than half the time he had spent in the ER. The parents were told they needed to lock up any dangerous objects in their home and “keep watch” over their child. Isn’t that part of the reason they were seeking a psychiatric bed, to do more than “keep watch” over their child? Not to mention hoping for some guidance on treatment. This is a crisis!

