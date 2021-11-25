ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden’s Colonoscopy Turns Up Tiny Benign Polyp

By Tom Sykes
 7 days ago
Joe Biden’s colonoscopy last week found that the president had a benign but potentially pre-cancerous polyp, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor has said. O’Connor said the routine procedure conducted under general...

