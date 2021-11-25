ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China says it notes JPMorgan chief's sincere regret over remark

Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it noted JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon's expression of regret for a remark he made about the country's ruling Communist Party and said it hoped media would stop "hyping" the issue. On Wednesday, Dimon said he regretted his remark at...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Zhao Lijian
neworleanssun.com

China summons Japan's ambassador to protest over former PM Shinzo Abe's remarks on China-Taiwan issue

Beijing [China], December 2 (ANI): Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying has summoned the Japanese ambassador to Beijing, Hideo Tarumi, to express a protest over statements of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the China-Taiwan issue. Earlier this week, Abe warned that China's potential military action against Taiwan could...
CHINA
Gazette

IMF says chief economist Gopinath to replace Okamoto as No. 2 official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Thursday named its chief economist Gita Gopinath to become its second-ranking official, replacing First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto who will leave the global lender in early 2022. Gopinath had been scheduled to leave the global lender to return to Harvard University...
ECONOMY
Defense One

China’s Hypersonic Test ‘Increases Tension in the Region,’ Pentagon Chief Says

SEOUL—Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged Thursday that China’s hypersonic test in July had boosted unease in the region, but downplayed it as just one of many concerning behaviors. “We have concerns about the military capabilities the [People’s Republic of China] continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Reuters#Cpc#Boston College#The Communist Party
Interesting Engineering

The Mystery Behind China's Secret Cockroach Farms

Cockroach farming is practiced in China on a massive scale. At present, there are hundreds of cockroach farms in China, with the total number of cockroaches produced annually exceeding the global human population. The insects produced in these unique farms are mostly used in the production of cosmetics and medicines, or for animal feed.
AGRICULTURE
omahanews.net

China opposes former Japanese PM Abe's remarks on Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): China has expressed firm opposition to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's recent remarks on Beijing's possible invasion of Taiwan. Abe, during a virtual forum on Wednesday, said the Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a serious threat to the security of Japan and the Japan-United States alliance, Taiwan Focus reported.
CHINA
International Business Times

Djokovic Says 'Fully' Supports WTA's China Decision Over Peng

World number one Novak Djokovic said he supports "fully" the Women's Tennis Association's decision to suspend its tournaments in China over concerns about the safety of female player Peng Shuai, who accused a top Communist Party official of sexual assault. "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
The Independent

MI6 spy chief says China, Russia, Iran top UK threat list

China which is increasingly flexing its muscles around the world, is one of the biggest threats to Britain and its allies, and a “miscalculation" by Beijing could lead to war, the head of the U.K.'s foreign intelligence agency said Tuesday.MI6 chief Richard Moore said that China, Russia Iran and international terrorism make up the “big four” security issues facing Britain's spies in an unstable world where both countries and illicit organizations are racing to exploit fast-changing information technology.In his first public speech since becoming head of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6, in October 2020,...
U.K.
The Independent

EU wants 'verifiable proof' Chinese tennis player is safe

The European Union wants China to release “verifiable proof" that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe and to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into her sexual assault allegations. Peng, a three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player, dropped out of public view after accusing a former Communist Party official of sexual assault.Peng only has had a few direct contacts with officials outside China since she disappeared from public view earlier this month. She told Olympic officials in a Nov. 21 video call from Beijing that she was safe and well.“Her recent public reappearance does not ease concerns about...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Was new variant named Omicron to avoid angering Beijing? WHO chose to skip TWO letters of Greek alphabet to avoid 'Xi' which has written similarity to Chinese president Xi Jinping

The relationship between China and the World Health Organisation has come under renewed scrutiny after the UN body appeared to skip over the Greek letter 'Xi' and call the new Covid variant 'Omicron' instead. Last night the WHO sparked criticism from China hawks after it named the mutation 'Omicron' instead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

China to remain “super market” into next year, Daimler China chief says

BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler’s China sales will stay strong next year, the carmaker’s China chief said on Thursday, adding he was confident that Mercedes-Benz could grow its share of the country’s electric vehicle market given little competition in the premium car segment. Its car sales in China jumped 12% last...
ECONOMY
bulletin-news.com

JPMorgan Boss Regrets Stating Bank will Outlast Chinese Communist Party

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, has apologized for claiming that his Wall Street firm will outlast China’s Communist Party. The remarks, delivered at a US event, infuriated Chinese officials, who warned that they may jeopardize the bank’s aspirations in the nation. In a statement released on Wednesday, Mr...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy