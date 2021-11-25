Borna Foods Launches Pistachio Milk Range

If you’re looking for a basic drip coffee at an affordable price point, the options are pretty much endless. But getting a high-quality delicious brew that’s never burnt and never bitter is another story. Everything from the shape of the dripper to the temperature of the water can have an impact on the coffee once it reaches your lips. And besides brew itself, there are a lot of other factors to consider when shopping for one of the best coffee makers.
One of the first factors to consider when shopping for a coffee maker is the carafe size. Common sizes can...
Thai energy drink brand Carabao has given its Mandarin Orange flavour a revamp and replaced it with ‘Orange Blast’. The new variant is said to have an improved taste, as well as a new can design. The product will start appearing in stores this month, with standard and PMP cans available for retailers.
Cannaray has announced the launch of its CBD supplement range in 250 Waitrose stores. The move marks the supermarket group’s first introduction of CBD food supplements. Seven different Cannaray products are now available at Waitrose, including CBD Day & Night Oil Drops, CBD Capsules, and CBD Gummies. Prices range from £18 to £36.
Fun fact! In a 2-ounce serving, pistachios contain 12 g of protein which is more than a similar-sized serving of halibut, 6 g of fiber which is three times more than a similar-size serving of broccoli, and 570 mg of potassium which is greater than one large banana. In a...
Gabe Toth started fermenting in his home kitchen. First, home-brewed beer. Then, pickles. Now, anything.What's new: He's the author of the book, "The Fermentation Kitchen" from Boulder-based Brewers Publications ,a how-to guide to make bread, cheese, vinegar, kombucha and other fermented foods. "I like making things and I love the transformation that ingredients undergo," he tells Axios.Why it matters: The fermented food and ingredient market is projected to top $689 billion by 2023, according to a trade group.The popularity is evident in kimchi and other sauerkraut items available at grocery stores."The fermented foods world has changed dramatically in the last 10 to 15 years," he says.Pro tip: The easiest entry point is pickles, he advises. You don't need to start with cucumbers, but plenty of other vegetables will work. Once there, try soft cheeses, he suggests.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
Hot Chocolate is the ultimate treat.
Candy, cake, donuts, they’re all great, but nothing feels so much like being hugged by someone who loves you as a mug of hot chocolate—the moment a child receives one is a joy so vivid it practically lights the room. Try to remember: It’s after a day of playing in the snow. You come inside, wet and freezing cold and discover to your impossible delight that you have a hot chocolate waiting for you. Do you remember that moment? How it felt?
I’ll go a step further: There is no other childhood treat that so perfectly...
Kellogg’s is trialling the use of a paper liner for its boxes of Corn Flakes to make its packaging fully recyclable.Although the food giant said it would prefer plastic liners to be accepted in kerbside recycling in the UK, the trial will “ensure we have an alternative”.A small number of Tesco stores will carry the new recyclable packaging from January. The trial will determine Kelloggs’ future plans for making all of its cereal packaging recyclable.The paper liner would have to keep the product fresh over its 12-month shelf life and be able to withstand the process of filling, sealing and...
(Good Things Utah) – This Pomegranate and Pistachio Bark recipe is an incredibly easy-to-make, delicious, healthy treat! Only four simple ingredients are needed!. 1/2 cup Pistachios (shelled and chopped) 1/4 cup Unsweetened Coconut Flakes. Directions. 1. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Prepare the pomegranate seeds, pistachios, and...
Boiling rice isn’t the most challenging thing to do — but consistently executing a pot of fluffy, evenly cooked grains is a slightly harder task to master. The best rice cookers offer a nearly effortless way to simplify meal preparation, helping you to consume healthier carbs instead of a bag of chips or that loaf of processed bread sitting in your pantry.
Whether you live alone, need to feed a big family or want the choice of controlling your device from afar with WiFi, there are endless possibilities in finding the rice cooker which is right for you. Some can even...
A collaboration between Saputo Dairy UK (SDUK), the owner of the Cathedral City brand, and Wipak UK, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has seen both companies advance their sustainability ambitions through a project which saw 33% of virgin plastic replaced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material across a range of block cheese packaging.
IGD has unveiled the first results from its in-store behaviour change trials, testing what strategies at the point of sale can encourage consumers towards making healthier, more sustainable food and drink choices. IGD joined forces with retailers, manufacturers and researchers at the University of Leeds to put theory into practice...
The UK Plastics Pact’s third annual report, published this week by WRAP, shows good progress against its four environmental targets, although it stresses that further action is required to scale the recycling of plastic bags and wrapping. Comparing data for members that have reported each year, there has been a...
Planting Hope is the latest company to launch its products into the plant-based milk market, offering even more delicious options. The women-run business stands apart from the rest as the plant-based milk is made with a rather unusual ingredient – sesame seeds! In a market filled with soy, oat, almond, and cashew milk, Planting Hope is creating a variety of its own.
Amazon has opened two more of its ‘just walk out’ grocery stores, taking the total to ten only nine months after the format made its debut in the UK. The latest Amazon Fresh sites are located in Angel and Richmond, joining stores in Ealing, Wembley Park, Camden, White City, Canary Wharf, Dalston, East Sheen and Holborn.
Unitas Wholesale has launched a new Christmas beers, wines and spirits ‘Focus On’ guidance to help independent retailers maximise the opportunity that seasonal drinks present. Developed in partnership with Heineken, the buying group’s latest category guide provides insights on the most important areas of focus for retailers; highlighting the key...
Pret A Manger has today begun trials of its first loyalty programme called ‘Pret Perks’. The scheme will be rolled out in phases, with Pret Coffee Subscribers getting early access as part of beta testing. Pret Perks is now available to the Coffee Subscription customers through their Pret A Manger...
A recipe from Jessica Seinfeld's “Vegan, at Times”:I have served this many times to non-vegans and they always go for seconds. I use cashew or almond milk for their mild flavor, but you can always experiment with other plant-based milks. MACARONI AND CHEESEServes: 6Total time: 55 minutesActive time: 35 minutesFor the macaroni and cheese:½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for pasta water1 pound short pasta, such as cavatappi, elbows or small shells3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil5 tablespoons all-purpose flour4½ cups unsweetened cashew or almond milk16 ounces (4 cups) shredded plant-based cheddar cheese (We like Violife)2 tablespoons nutritional yeast1 teaspoon...
Comments / 0