The lady has landed! In a new agency at least, and of course I’m speaking about K-actress Moon Chae Won who has been quietly looking at a new agency for some time. She’s been with Namoo Actors for some time and the agency has done a decent job at managing her career, the drama choices have not been bad but for some reason she’s not been able to breakout a decade into her first breakout in The Princess’s Man. She’s had great dramas such as Nice Guy, ratings successful Good Doctor, and of course the critical darling Flower of Evil, but those dramas have given the male lead much more of a boost than to her. I absolutely adore her and it’ll forever be goodwill for her Seo Eun Gi in Nice Guy and would love to see another level of career advancement for her in this new agency YNK Entertainment which reps Kim Hyun Joo and Shin Hye Sun.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO