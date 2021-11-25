ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Turner says he's reconciled with trans parent

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolk-punk singer Frank Turner says he has reconciled with his estranged father, following their transition from male to female. The pair had fallen out over infidelity and abandonment issues, with next-to-no contact for almost 10 years. But when he met Miranda in 2018, he "immediately felt that this was...

www.bbc.com

NME

Frank Turner examines relationship with trans parent on personal new single ‘Miranda’

Frank Turner has shared a new track called ‘Miranda’ through which he examines his relationship with his trans parent – listen below. Following on from previous singles ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’, ‘Non Serviam’ and ‘The Gathering’, the singer-songwriter’s personal latest cut will appear on his forthcoming solo album ‘FTHC’, which arrives on February 11.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Divided Heaven Shares New Frank Turner-Produced Single, “Beginning of the End”

Jeff Berman’s long-running punk outfit Divided Heaven is returning next year with their fourth LP, Oblivion. Labeled by Berman as his most confrontational, caustic, and ambitious project yet, the record sees him pair with producers Charlie Stavish (Jenny Lewis, Vacation Manor), Frank Turner, Tim van Doorn (Joe McMahon, Tim Vantol), and Mike Biancaniello (5 Seconds of Summer). Each brings something different to the album, allowing the moments of intimate Americana to shine with the same sheen as the punk cuts.
ROCK MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Fans Have Slammed Porsha Williams After She Revealed Relationship Timeline With Simon Guobadia

Viewers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta have been waiting with bated breath for Porsha Williams’s spinoff, Porsha Family Matters, to hit the small screen. Since she announced her departure from the franchise along with her engagement to Simon Guobadia, many viewers have side-eyed the star due to the timing and overall optics of the situation. Although fans believed that Porsha would ultimately set the record straight about her relationship, it appears that things have worsened.
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Selling Country Music Album Of All time

No one is certain where or when country music got its start. The first commercial country music album was recorded in 1922, and the genre’s popularity surged within ten years, according to George Jones. Today, it is a multi-billion dollar part of the overall music industry in America. Star Garth Brooks has sold 157 million […]
MUSIC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Distracted By Robyn’s Eyebrows

It was supposed to be a Reddit thread dedicated to Sister Wives and Robyn’s son, Solomon. Kody implemented stricter COVID guidelines because two of his children were sick at young ages. His daughter with Christine, Truely, suffered kidney issues as a toddler. Furthermore, Solomon, Kody’s first biological son with Robyn, had RSV as a baby. When viewers and fans took to Reddit to inquire more about Solomon’s lung problems, a photo of Robyn accompanied it. Unfortunately, not much was discussed regarding RSV as all the focus was on one thing- Robyn’s eyebrows.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Posts Intimate Photo With Virgil Abloh After His Tragic Death

Rappers have been citing Virgil Abloh as an inspiration for years. His combination of streetwear expertise and unmatched creativity led to artist wearing his clothes and sneakers regularly. Young Thug was one of Virgil's primary customers, and more importantly, good friends. After Abloh passed away on Sunday (Nov. 28), many...
CELEBRITIES

