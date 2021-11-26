Officials: 1 of NYPD officers shot in Belmont released from hospital; 2nd officer recovering

One of the two NYPD officers who were shot Wednesday night in Belmont has been released from the hospital.

Officer Alejandra Jacobs left St. Barnabas Hospital Thursday after getting shot twice in her upper arm according to the NYPD.

She seemed to be in good spirits and was surrounded by New York’s finest.

Jacobs has been on the force for one year, joining in November of last year. She was previously with the Air Force reserves.

It was just after 8 p.m. when Jacobs and her partner responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun on Beaumont Avenue.

Police say video shows officers speaking to someone who was standing on the stairs, and then almost immediately, a struggle ensued. Police say the man pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting both officers.

Officials say Jacobs returned fire, hitting the suspect three times. While the suspect hasn't been identified yet, the commissioner says he's a career criminal and that this gun was reported stolen in Georgia.

News 12 is told that the suspect is also in St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition with charges pending.

Officer Robert Holmes, who was also shot, is still recovering but in good spirits according to police.

“This is another example of a gun from out of state comes into our city, hurts a New Yorker. This is something we’ve got to deal with in a whole different way," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during the news conference. “In the meantime, thank God that there is one more shooter off the streets because of the bravery of these absolutely extraordinary officers.”

In a separate incident, around 6:30 p.m. near Farragut Road in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn, another NYPD officer suffered a leg injury after getting hit by a car, authorities said. The officer was taken to the hospital, and authorities said he was in stable condition.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about the incident.

AP Wires were used in this report