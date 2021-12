Warner Bros. has just showcased their first platform fighting game MultiVersus, and it’s looking good. Cross-over platform fighting games are starting to become vogue again, and Super Smash Bros. inspired fighting games are once again popping up. The difference here is that Triple A companies are also trying to take a hand on this, unlike before where only indie developers took their time and effort making platform fighting games. This time, we even have iconic characters from different intellectual properties duking it out in the arena. While Nickolodeon‘s All-Star Brawl didn’t meet everyone’s expectations, it looks like MultiVersus has better potential. Here are our MultiVersus impressions on our first look at the game.

