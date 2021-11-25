ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan Partner to Help Families on Thanksgiving

By Carla Antoine
 7 days ago

Saints Kamara and Jordan teamed up for a new holiday tradition for Uptown New Orleans residents.

New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara and Cameron Jordan teamed up for a new holiday tradition. The two surprised Saints fans and shoppers with picking up the Thanksgiving turkey dinner tab at an Uptown New Orleans grocery store. The benevolence totaled $21,000 last night as Kamara and Jordan teamed up with car dealership owner Matt Bowers, restaurateur Larry Morrow, and Social Media Personality Supa Cent.

Captured by Chris Foster Media

"We're blessed, so just being able to be a blessing is huge for us," Kamara said. "Everybody here is definitely fortunate. This is something so simple, yet so meaningful." Alvin Kamara

Dec 3, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is congratulated by linebacker Manti Te'o (51) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after a third quarter touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara and Jordan have teamed up for goodwill through Thanksgiving turkey giveaways but decided after limitation from COVID-19, the two paid shopper’s bills, mingled with fans, and even bagged groceries.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day in a prime-time football event. The kickoff is set for 7 PM CT at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.


