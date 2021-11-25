ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab-and-run theft hits Southern Calif. Nordstrom

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran...

TODAY.com

Looters ‘smash and grab’ merchandise at a California Nordstrom’s

An investigation is underway after about 80 people wearing masks rushed into a Nordstrom’s outside of San Francisco for a ‘smash and grab,’ stealing whatever they could before rushing out of the store. The crime comes one day after a group of looters went into a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco and pulled a similar heist.Nov. 21, 2021.
cbslocal.com

Possible Smash-And-Grab At Nordstroms In Canoga Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are responding to a possible smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstroms store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. Around 7:00 p.m. approximately five suspects went into the Nordstrom’s location at the Topanga mall and stole seven to eight high-end purses according to the LAPD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek businesses close up early after Nordstrom theft

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Nordstrom wasn’t the only store at Broadway Plaza that closed up early Monday. As many ten stores turned off the lights hours before their normal times. They say it was out of an abundance of caution of the wild scene that played out Saturday night. Shoppers trying to get inside […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KABC

Another Nordstrom Targeted By Smash-and-Grab Robbers — Hear The Grove’s Owner Rick Caruso’s Strong Reaction To The Brazen Theft.

(Los Angeles, CA) — Another day, another smash-and-grab robbery at a high-end retail store in the Los Angeles area. Last night, five thieves rushed into the Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall in Canoga Park and broke glass display cases before swiping handfuls of handbags. One of the suspects used a “chemical substance,” believed to be pepper spray, on a security guard, who was taken to the hospital. The suspects then sped off in a Ford Mustang with no license plates. Wednesday night’s robbery happened less than 48 hours after about 20 people smashed their way into the Nordstrom at The Grove and took high-end merchandise. Three of the suspects were arrested after a car chase. Hear the owner/developer of Th Grove, Rick Caruso strongly address the attacks in a wide-ranging interview wth KABC’s Frank Mottek, in this Mottek on Money podcast:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pioneer Press

Multiple suspects ID’d in Twin Cities Best Buy ‘grab and run’ thefts

Authorities said Wednesday they have several leads and have identified multiple suspects in the “grab and run” coordinated thefts of thousands of dollars of goods from three Best Buy stores in Blaine, Maplewood and Burnsville on Black Friday. Maplewood police Lt. Joe Steiner​ said during a news conference that felony...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Group of Robbers Hit Nordstrom at Topanga Mall

A group of robbers hit a Nordstrom at a local shopping center Wednesday night in the Westfield Topanga Mall, injuring a store employee with pepper spray. Unlike other recent robberies, this was not a smash and grab. A group of five robbers wearing masks entered the Nordstrom from Victory Boulevard,...
TOPANGA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Three Suspects Arrested After Organized Retail Theft at Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The Walnut Creek Police Department announced Sunday that three people were arrested in connection with an organized retail theft at Broadway Plaza Nordstrom in the City of Walnut Creek Saturday night. Police are investigation what they are calling a “planned event” with initial calls coming into the police department about...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
WTAX

Smash-and-grab thefts on the rise

CHICAGO (AP) — Police are alerting businesses in Chicago to recent thefts of purses at retail shops. Police say in a release that five thefts have been reported between Oct. 22 and Nov. 19 along North Michigan Avenue and North Rush Street involving up to 10 teens or young adults who enter and leave quickly.
CHICAGO, IL
onscene.tv

Nordstrom Smash & Grab Burglary, Multiple Suspects Escape | Los Angeles

11.22.2021 | 11:00 PM | LOS ANGELES – Video shows a smashed window, burglary tools, and attempted stolen items in front of Nordstrom within a high-end shopping center in the Los Angeles Fairfax District. Authorities responded to reports of a burglary at the Nordstrom at the high end Grove Shopping Complex. First responders arrived on scene and located a smashed window with multiple vehicles fleeing the scene. LAPD went in pursuit with at least one of the suspects, which they tracked to South Los Angeles. Officers on scene mentioned there were possibly 4 vehicles observed. Suspects are outstanding at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Smash-and-grab robbers steal purses at Westfield Topanga Nordstrom store

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A security guard was pepper sprayed during a smash-and-grab robbery at the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park Wednesday evening. A group of at least five men, one wearing an orange wig, entered the store at about 7 p.m. and stole seven...
TOPANGA, CA
cbslocal.com

UPDATE: 3 Charged with Felonies in Walnut Creek Nordstrom Smash-and-Grab

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) — Three people have been charged with multiple felonies related to the ransacking of a Nordstrom department store in Walnut Creek last weekend, Contra Costa County prosecutors said Wednesday. The three people arrested and charged so far have been identified as Dana Dawson, 30, Joshua Underwood, 32,...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

