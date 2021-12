POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce it has engaged the independent auditing firm BF Borgers CPA PC ('Borgers') as its certified public accountant to audit SMC's financial statements for the past two years in preparation of SMC filing required documentation with the SEC to attain a reporting issuer status.

