ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 664

Arthur Fritog
7d ago

First Biteme says he can’t understand why the gas prices are getting worse lol. Now he takes OUR RESERVE OIL 50 Million barrels, which will be used in 2-3 DAYS TO BE USED UP BY Americans? That’s our reserve for possible war with our enemies. This stuff you can’t make up. Just ONE MORE WAY TO DESTROY THE NATION. So happy he’s in charge, NOT.

Reply(48)
221
Tubesteak
7d ago

Then until the US has a viable electric car that's affordable for everyone that actually charges fast and goes over 300 miles to a charge at 70 mph. Open Fracking all of it and build the Keystone to allow the heavy crude that only we use.

Reply(36)
156
PALEHORSE
7d ago

People are too proud to admit they made a mistake for voting for this administration and the current administration is too proud to admit Trump's policies are superior to theirs.

Reply(13)
90
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China, Russia attacking US satellites ‘every single day,’ Space Force general says

China and Russia are targeting U.S. satellites with electronic attacks “every single day,” U.S. Space Force Gen. David Thompson told the Washington Post last week. In an interview with Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin on the sidelines of the Halifax International Security Forum, Thompson said, “The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time.”
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Russia deploys coastal missile system on island chain near Japan

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia has deployed its Bastion coastal missile defence system to a remote part of the Kuril island chain in the Pacific near Japan, the Ministry of Defence's Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Reserves#Russia Saudi Arabia#The Wall Street Journal
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
reviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Inflation-fighter Biden moves to raise lumber prices

Much like the weather, politicians love to talk about affordable housing but none of them want to do anything about it. Put the Biden administration firmly in that camp. Last week, the Commerce Department announced it will double the average tariff on imported lumber from Canada. It shouldn’t take a White House economist to understand that this will increase the price of many goods, hitting homebuilders particularly hard.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Fox News

Blinken warns Russia: US will use 'high impact' economic tactics to deter aggression at Ukraine border

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday warned Russia that the U.S. will use "high impact" economic tactics to bar aggressive action taken against Ukraine. "We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will [act] resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past," Blinken said speaking from Latvia.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

London (CNN Business) — Saudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy