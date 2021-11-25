ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IC Markets Becomes a Financial Commission Member

By Arnab Shome
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Commission (FinCom), a self-regulatory organization in the financial services space, announced on Thursday that the Australia-headquartered broker, IC Markets joined it as a member. “The approval highlights the increased interest and demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services among the industry’s leading FX industry participants,” FinCom...

