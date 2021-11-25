ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Unit and Currencycloud partner for seamless cross-border payments

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based banking as a service platform (BaaS) Unit has announced it joined forces with Currencycloud to offer mutual clients an easy and seamless way to handle domestic and international...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Verto streamlines cross-border payments with Banking Circle

UK-based B2B cross-border payment provider Verto has teamed up with payments bank Banking Circle to streamline international payments for its clients. Banking Circle Virtual IBAN gives financial institutions such as Verto the ability to issue multicurrency IBANs in their customer’s name and in multiple jurisdictions. This enables merchants to make and accept cross-border payments in different currencies, in a way that traditional banks would not facilitate due to risk and legacy systems limitations.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

2022 and the evolving landscape of fraud

The last two years have seen fundamental changes in online behaviour for businesses, customers, and criminals. With the trend set to continue, Callsign’s Andreas Eliasson looks to the year ahead. In a recent webinar that I hosted, we looked at the fraud trends that we’re likely to see in 2022....
PUBLIC SAFETY
thepaypers.com

The key to unlocking Open Banking innovation for pan-European expansion

Dan Mines from Yolt provides insights on the promise of Open Banking when scaling across the UK and EU markets, the challenges businesses face, and how to overcome them. The internet is meant to encourage scalability and a global marketplace. But for all the successes, many businesses still struggle to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Names#Venmo#Baas#American#Fx
thepaypers.com

Frost secures FCA authorisation

UK-based e-money institution Frost has received full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide financial services to customers in the UK. The approval allows the company to move its mobile application from the sandbox stage to a production environment and enables the creation of account numbers and sort codes, the issuance of payment cards, and processing of transactions for eager clients.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Trends in the European post-pandemic payments landscape, study

Payments Europe has released a new and independent study which shows that new trends have emerged post-pandemic regarding the payment’s behaviour of consumers and merchants in Europe. According to the report (The evolution of the European payments market: From cash to digital, what do Europeans want?), Europeans have increasingly moved...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Mastercard, Mswipe, Samhita-CGF partner to bring small merchants into digital economy

Global payments processor Mastercard has partnered with India-based Mswipe and Samhita-Collective Good Foundation (Sahmhita-CGF) to open the digital economy world for 100,000 micro merchants by 2025. As micro merchants from smaller cities across India are neglected by traditional payment facilitators, Mastercard & partnering companies have developed a solution for the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
thepaypers.com

Finologee implements Konsentus Verify technology

Finologee has chosen Konsentus Verify to protect the institutions they serve with its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ platform from the risk of unauthorised third parties gaining access to customer data and funds. Finologee serves more than 100 banks, institutions, and corporate clients. With its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ compliance platform, it enables...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Flutterwave teams up with Mono to improve its pay with bank method

African payments company Flutterwave has joined forces with Mono to improve its pay with bank method. The improved payment method will make more banks available to digital shoppers on Flutterwave, thanks to Mono’s open banking platform which connects banks to customers and businesses in Africa. Flutterwave's integration with Mono gives...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

India-based fintech Cashfree Payments has announced an equity investment of USD 15 million in UAE-based payment gateway provider Telr to expand in the MENA region. This strategic investment in Telr will enable the company to launch its distinctive offerings in the MENA region, utilising Telr’s presence and payment infrastructure. In addition, Cashfree and Telr aim to develop a unified cross-border payments platform that would help Indian merchants accept payments from customers in the MENA region and vice-versa, via a single integration.
BUSINESS
pymnts

MoneyGram, urpay Partner on Saudi Arabia Payments

MoneyGram International announced Thursday (Dec. 2) is working with the digital wallet provider urpay to power cross-border payments from Saudi Arabia. The partnership, expected to go live for customers early next year, lets urpay connect to Moneygram’s “API-driven infrastructure and global network to provide its millions of users the ability to send money around the world,” the company said in the news release.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Crypto Finds Growing Acceptance in Cross-Border Remittances

This summer, UNICEF invested Ether in eight startups aiming to use cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to further its goal of increasing financial inclusion of some of the poorest people in the world. The 1,000 ETH investment in companies from Argentina and Mexico to Nepal and Rwanda by the UNICEF CryptoFund...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

GoPay partners Jago for financial inclusion in Indonesia

Indonesia-based e-money wallet GoPay integrated with Jago bank to enable Indonesians to open a Jago bank account directly from the Gojek app. The service is available to all consumers in Indonesia with a verified GoPay account and the Gojek application, with no fees or minimum balance required to open a Jago bank account. Once their accounts are opened, GoPay Jago users will not have to pay any top-up fees when moving funds between GoPay and Jago.
WORLD
Entrepreneur

This Innovative Payment Solution Aims To Seamlessly Integrate Fiat And Cryptocurrency Transactions

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. After a near-decade of skepticism surrounding the long-term viability of cryptocurrency, 2021’s record-shattering valuations of digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum reflect the rapid adoption of cryptocurrency with more than 300 million users now participating in the $3 trillion-and-growing market. Though increasingly popular, the inherent weakness of cryptocurrency was the inability to purchase everyday goods and services with it: it was simply a store of value.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Cloverly and Diversifi partner to make crypto greener

Cloverly has partnered with Diversifi to launch a zero-carbon product that will help the crypto industry offset its environmental footprint. Diversifi (diversi.fi) is a tech-driven crypto asset management platform that offers financial institutions risk-mitigating and other sophisticated tools for digital currency investments. By utilising Cloverly’s carbon offset API, the Diversifi...
CLOVERLY, MD
thepaypers.com

Austria's FMA revokes registration of virtual asset provider BTM Service

The Austrian financial supervisory authority has cancelled the registration of Germany-based crypto ATM provider BTM Service. The move was further made at the request of the crypto company. Now, the company cannot offer any types of crypto to fiat or vice versa exchange services within the FMA’s jurisdictions. It can’t even operate Bitcoin vending machines.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Payroc, Dynamic Payments Partner on Merchants Services in Caribbean

Global payment company Payroc World Access will be expanding to Puerto Rico through a partnership with electronic pay processing company Dynamic Solutions, the companies announced Monday (Nov. 29). The combination will allow Puerto Rico customers more solutions, more sales channels and give integrated partners the ability to scale globally. Frank...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy