Presented by New Leaf Legal. Free to Cambridge residents and business owners. $10 for non-Cambridge participants. With COVID-19 changing the brick and mortar landscape, small businesses are transitioning to more internet based business models. This can be a great way to expand your business and customer base at very little operational costs, but just like a brick and mortar space, it comes with its own set of rules and regulations. In this webinar, we will discuss the legal basics of running your business online, including Terms of Service, Privacy Policies, data privacy laws, copyright concerns and customer/web user communications.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO