ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Z1 raises USD 10 mln in Series A

thepaypers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZ1, a Brazil-based fintech, has raised USD 10 million in a Series A led by Kaszek and accompanied by MAYA Capital, Homebrew, Clocktower, and Mantis funds. The company offers a digital account service linked to a Mastercard. The card...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Thought Machine closes USD 200 mln Series C

Thought Machine has closed a USD 200 million Series C round and announced that it has achieved unicorn status. The new funding will be used to continue development and expansion of its flagship SaaS product Vault — a cloud-native platform which its B2B customers rely on to provide a range of retail banking services, from checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, and credit cards to mortgages.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

ACI Worldwide, PayPoint partner for payments innovation

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has extended its partnership with PayPoint to drive modernisation of its payments business. PayPoint will utilise ACI Acquiring, a solution meant to deliver digital innovation and capabilities to accept both traditional and alternative payment methods. PayPoint makes life easier for millions of consumers daily with online and in-store payments solutions serving numerous organisations, from SMEs and convenience retailer partners to local authorities, multinational service providers, and ecommerce brands. The company’s retail network of more than 28,000 convenience stores across the UK is bigger than all banks, supermarkets, and Post Offices combined.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

PayGlocal Raises $4.9 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. PayGlocal, a payment solutions company, has raised $4.9 million in Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from BeeNext, Jitendra Gupta and Amrish Rau. The company will use the funds to grow its merchant ecosystem, scale up products and expand the team.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Cashfree invests USD 15 million in Telr

India-based fintech Cashfree Payments has announced an equity investment of USD 15 million in UAE-based payment gateway provider Telr to expand in the MENA region. This strategic investment in Telr will enable the company to launch its distinctive offerings in the MENA region, utilising Telr’s presence and payment infrastructure. In addition, Cashfree and Telr aim to develop a unified cross-border payments platform that would help Indian merchants accept payments from customers in the MENA region and vice-versa, via a single integration.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Mln#Startup#Fintech#Maya Capital#Mantis#Mastercard
Reuters

Weibo's Hong Kong listing to raise $385 mln -sources

HONG KONG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chinese social media firm Weibo Corp (WB.O) plans to price its shares at HK$272.8 ($35.01) each to raise $385 million in its Hong Kong secondary listing, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The sources could not be identified as the information...
MARKETS
chainbulletin.com

1inch Network Raises $175M in Series B Round

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform 1inch Network has closed a $175 million Series B funding round led by Amber Group, valuing the project at $2.25 billion, 1inch said in a blog post on 1 December. According to the announcement, the initial investment target of 1inch was $70 million, but due to...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Bitcoin Capital launches two crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Switzerland-based crypto-asset investment company FiCAS 'subsidiary Bitcoin Capital has launched two new actively managed crypto ETPs on the SIX Swiss Exchange. FiCAS’ investment strategy is based on fundamental and technical analysis, proprietary algorithms and quantitative signals from analysts. Bitcoin Capital offers asset managers the opportunity to list actively managed products as a white label.With 1 FiCAS Active Bitcoin ETP and 1 FiCAS Active Ethereum ETP, the company has launched two products that are actively managed by the crypto asset manager FICAS AG. With active management, the products aim to counteract negative price fluctuations and reduce volatility.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

Incomlend to support Vensen International with invoice financing programme

Global invoice financing marketplace Incomlend has announced a new invoice financing programme for Vensen International. The working capital solution enables the company to finance and increase the production output to meet increased demands for specialised water treatment machines for buildings. Traditionally, it takes Vensen International up to 90 days to cash in an invoice. However, the extended payment terms can undermine their financial agility and limit their manufacturing output. With the quick turnaround facility provided by Incomlend, Vensen International can cash in an invoice as early as three days after the goods are shipped to the buyer. It provides them with the cash flow needed to fund their next production cycle and meet new or increased orders from their customers.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Brazil
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Astroscale raises $109m Series F for on-orbit servicing

Astroscale has closed its largest funding round to date, with the Japanese orbital debris removal company raising $109 million. The Series F round brings its total capital raised to $300m and the company says the latest investment will accelerate its on-orbit services technology development and enable it to take on more employees.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thepaypers.com

Bank Hapoalim to invest USD 10 mln in Neema

Bank Hapoalim has announced it will invest in the Israel-based fintech startup Neema. Hapoalim is expected to invest USD 10 million in the company at a USD 40-$50 million valuation. Neema has developed a digital wallet that allows users to conduct money transfers along with other financial services specifically for unserved populations in the Israeli financial market, such as foreign workers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PayOp announces partnership with virtual banking company PayDo

Singapore-based payments aggregator and processor PayOp has partnered with PayDo, a UK-based virtual banking and official payment facilitator of Visa/Mastercard. The partnership between firms will provide a payment acceptance and processing platform for both businesses and individuals worldwide. PayOp users will be able to withdraw funds from their account to their PayDo wallet without additional delays and commissions. This collaboration has already proved itself to be beneficial for merchants of all industries. They can now keep a consistent flow of funds without fear of setbacks or additional fees.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

KB Kookmin Bank to develop financial services using VR technology

KB Kookmin Bank has established a branch in virtual space to develop new financial services using virtual reality technology. It will be used as financial education content for teenagers and serve as a metaverse testbed to experience and accumulate new technologies. KB said it has worked with Sharebox, a VR...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Invesco launches crypto ETN on Xetra

US-based investment management company Invesco has launched its first crypto ETN on Xetra. The Invesco Physical Bitcoin offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in a simple way. The exchange traded note (ETN) physically backed by Bitcoin was admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is centrally cleared via Eurex Clearing. Through central clearing, investors benefit from significantly reduced risks in the settlement of transactions.
STOCKS
thepaypers.com

F5 Crypto launches Open Crypto Fund in Germany

Germany-based crypto consultancy F5 Crypto has announced launching an Open Crypto Fund in Germany. F5 Crypto Capital enables qualified investors to invest in the crypto market through its subsidiary F5 Crypto Management. Investments are now possible through a fund launched in Germany. The F5 Crypto Fund 1 aims for a high level of diversification through the targeted selection of crypto values ​​such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. In addition, a significant part of the fund pursues an index-based investment strategy.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Mercado Libre receives USD 375 mln in credit from Citi

LATAM’s biggest ecommerce platform Mercado Libre has borrowed USD 375 million from Citi Bank to expand its credit offer to SMEs, entrepreneurs, and consumers across Mexico and Brazil. The two-year financing line includes allocating USD 225 million to expand the credit vertical in Brazil and the rest for its operations...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1.8 billion to build energy fusion machine

Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Parablu Raises $1 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Parablu has raised more than $1 million in its pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized primarily for expanding sales, marketing, distribution channels and penetrating into new markets of North America. Parablu builds secure,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Crypto payments infrastructure provider MoonPay closes USD 555 mln Series A

MoonPay, a crypto payments infrastructure provider, has announced it has closed a USD 555 million Series A financing round led by Tiger Global Management and Coatue. While crypto is still in its early stages, adoption is accelerating, and more traditional businesses are embracing its potential. The financing round, with participation from Blossom Capital, Thrive Capital, Paradigm, and NEA, brings MoonPay’s post-money valuation to USD 3.4 billion, enabling it to accelerate its global footprint.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Adda247 Raises Series B Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Adda247, an edtech platform providing online courses in nine languages, has raised Series B funding of around $20 million led by WestBridge Capital. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors, including Info Edge, Asha Impact and JM Financials.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy