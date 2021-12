We are heading to the last month of this year which also brings us closer to the festive season. In December, there are phone launches from top Chinese smartphone brands thanks to the vouch of the availability of the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. That said, there will be more mid-range phones coming out than budget-centric phones. Some of the confirmed and rumoured phone launches are from brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, and Micromax.

