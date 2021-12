Audi has a good following in South Africa. According to Autotrader’s 2021 Mid-Year Car Industry Report, it is the 5th most searched brand in South Africa. I have also been a fan of Audi cars for a while. My eldest brother had an old 500 over a decade ago. It was in very good condition for its age and it drove like a dream. It was a big car, very spacious and very comfortable. Later on, one of my best friends had an Audi A3, one had an Audi Q5, and one still drives an A5 to this day. My friend with the A5 is due for an upgrade and I have been pushing him to switch to electric.

