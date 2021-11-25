ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

By AYSE WIETING and SUZAN FRASER
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXLpk_0d6XieWC00
Turkey Interpol Inspector general at the United Arab Emirates interior ministry Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi speaks on his cell phone during the first day of the Interpol annual assembly in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Interpol is holding its General Assembly in Istanbul to discuss security threats and to hold a closely watched election for the international policing body's new leadership. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) (Francisco Seco)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul.

Maj. Gen. Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general at the United Arab Emirates’ interior ministry and a member of Interpol’s executive committee, was elected for one four-year term, the global policing body announced. He has been accused by human rights groups of involvement in torture and arbitrary detentions in the UAE.

Another contentious candidate, Hu Binchen, an official at China’s ministry of public security, was elected to join Interpol’s executive committee as a delegate from Asia. Hu was backed by China’s government, which is suspected of using the global police body to hunt down exiled dissidents and of disappearing its citizens.

The Lyon, France-based agency acts as an intermediary for national police services seeking to hunt down suspects outside of their borders. Al-Raisi and Hu’s election comes as the international body has come under criticism that its “red notice” system is being used to go after exiled dissidents or political enemies instead of criminals. Interpol's charter however, prohibits the use of police notices for political reasons.

Interpol said al-Raisi was elected following three rounds of voting and received 68.9% of the votes cast in the final round.

“It’s an honor to have been elected to serve as the next president of Interpol," the global police agency quoted al-Raisi as saying.

“Interpol is an indispensable organization built on the strength of its partnerships. It is this collaborative spirit, united in mission, that I will continue to foster as we work to make a safer world for people and communities," he said.

The vote for president was closely watched since the first-ever Chinese president of the body, Meng Hongwei, vanished midway through his four-year term on a return trip to China in 2018. It subsequently emerged that he had been detained and accused of bribery and other alleged crimes.

Al-Raisi is accused of torture and has criminal complaints against him in five countries, including in France, where Interpol has its headquarters, and in Turkey, where the election was held.

His election was met with joy in the UAE but drew angry responses from two Britons who filed the complaints.

“This is a sad day for international justice and global policing,” said Matthew Hedges, a British doctoral student who was imprisoned in the UAE for nearly seven months in 2018 on spying charges. Hedges says he was subjected to torture and months of solitary confinement.

Ali Issa Ahmad, a soccer fan who says he was tortured by the UAE security agency during the 2019 Asia Cup soccer tournament said: "I will not stop my fight for justice for the torture and abuse I suffered under Al-Raisi’s watch. I hope that Interpol will not allow him to abuse any other people.”

Their lawyer, Rodney Dixon, said his clients would “redouble their efforts to seek justice for their torture and pursue Gen. al-Raisi in national courts wherever he travels in his new position.”

Hedges was pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, but Emirati officials still insist Hedges was spying for Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, without offering definitive proof to support their claims. He, his family and British diplomats have repeatedly denied the charges.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, which regroups legislators from around the world, expressed concern over Hu's election to Interpol's executive committee, saying it gives China “a green light to continue using Interpol as a vehicle for its repressive policies.” There was no immediate comment from Beijing.

In the UAE, now hosting the Expo 2020 world’s fair in Dubai and marking the 50th anniversary of its founding, Emirati officials celebrated al-Raisi’s selection. Interior Minister Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said it demonstrated “the world’s confidence in the UAE.”

Al-Raisi praised UAE’s leaders, saying “with their guidance and expertise, the UAE has become one of the safest countries in the world.” He pledged to modernize Interpol’s technology, promote women and meet new challenges like climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will also continue to reaffirm a core tenet of our profession — that police abuse or mistreatment of any kind is abhorrent and intolerable,” he said in a statement on his website. “The credibility and standing of Interpol and global law enforcement is our most important asset.”

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, an activist with the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, warned al-Raisi’s election “represents the beginning of a dangerous era, with authoritarian regimes now able to dictate international policing.”

“No one is safe from the abuse of Interpol and authoritarian regimes,” Alwadaei said in a statement.

Al-Raisi replaces Kim Jong Yan from South Korea, a vice president who was swiftly elected as a replacement to serve out the rest of Meng’s term.

Although Interpol’s secretary-general runs Interpol on a day-to-day basis, the president plays a role in supervising the police body’s work and guiding its overall general direction. The president chairs Interpol’s general assemblies and meetings of its Executive Committee.

The post of secretary-general is currently held by Juergen Stock of Germany.

Meanwhile, Interpol also said Valdecy Urquiza of Brazil was elected to the post of vice president for the Americas, while Garba Baba Umar of Nigeria was elected vice president for Africa.

About 470 police chiefs, ministers and other representatives from more than 160 countries attended the three-day meeting. Each country attending has one vote.

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara. Jon Gambrell contributed from Dubai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than 20 other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interpol#Arab World#Election#The United Arab Emirates#Ap#General Assembly#Uae#Chinese
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to the United Arab Emirates

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, November 22, to attend the signing ceremony for Project Prosperity, a new regional clean energy and water cooperation effort. This agreement will further efforts of partner nations Jordan, Israel, and the UAE to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, and provide a new source of fresh water.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Beijing summons Japan envoy over ex-PM's 'erroneous' Taiwan remarks

Beijing summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over former prime minister Shinzo Abe's "extremely erroneous remarks" on Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Thursday, as tensions rise over the democratic island. With Chinese warplanes making historically high levels of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months, fears among Western allies like the US and Japan have grown that Beijing could order an invasion, even if they consider it unlikely for now. Self-ruled Taiwan lives under the threat of military action by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. In a video speech to a forum organised by a Taiwanese think-tank on Wednesday, Abe said an emergency for Taipei would be one for Japan as well, warning that "people in Beijing, particularly President Xi Jinping, should not misjudge that".
POLITICS
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Brazil
Country
China
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

From tents to tallest building: UAE's 'remarkable' 50-year rise

Ehab Fouad was a teenager when he marched in the parade marking the birth of the United Arab Emirates, that has gone from desert outpost to regional powerhouse in 50 years. The retired civil engineer, now 64, vividly recalls December 2, 1971, when he proudly held aloft the photo of the oil-rich Gulf state's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, and saw its new flag for the first time. Fouad, who strode directly behind the flag-bearer, tears up when he remembers the Abu Dhabi parade and reflects on the decades that followed. "Fifty years later, I feel special," said the Egyptian father of one.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
AFP

EU members agree more sanctions against Belarus targets

EU diplomats agreed Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to its Belarus sanctions list in response to the alleged channelling of migrants to the bloc's borders. Brussels accuses strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime of mounting a "hybrid attack" against EU soil by luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Member states had already decided to slap sanctions on several Belarus targets, and on Wednesday senior envoys approved a list drawn up by the European Commission, diplomats said. According to one of the officials, the new targets include 17 officials and 11 companies or official bodies. EU ministers are expected to formally ratify the decision on Thursday.
POLITICS
breakingtravelnews.com

United Arab Emirates celebrates golden jubilee at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) golden jubilee celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai kicked off today with a special opening of the portal at Sustainability Gate by members of the Emirates Writers Union. As announced by the UAE president, sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2021 commemorates 50 years since the...
MIDDLE EAST
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy