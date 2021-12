OLYMPIA, Wash. – More people are getting vaccinated and more places are requiring proof of it. Instead of having to carry around a vaccine card and risk losing it, the Washington Department of Health is rolling out what’s called “WA Verify.” It’s a system that will allow people to put their information in and get a QR code with their COVID-19 immunization record by email or phone. This will then allow event organizers or business owners to scan it to see a person’s proof of COVID-19 vaccination. It will show your name, date of birth, which vaccine you received and when.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO