UK crisp shortage eases after earlier supply problems

 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Fewer shops in Britain have shortages of potato crisps this week than the week before, official figures showed on Thursday, in a sign that supply problems for the popular snack food are easing.

Some 24% of food shops surveyed by Kantar Public for the Office for National Statistics had no or low stocks of multi-packs of crisps between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22, down from 30% the week before.

Britain’s biggest crisp producer Walkers, part of PepsiCo , had to scale back production of the popular potato snack at the start of the month after problems with an IT systems upgrade, which it warned could take weeks to fix. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

