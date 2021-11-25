Disney's 'Encanto' Cast: Here's Who Voices Mirabel, Bruno & More

Disney’s latest film release Encanto dives into the beautiful diverse culture of Colombia with the star of the film, Mirabel. Mirabel is a young girl trying to find her place in the world and even in her very own family. She has spent her entire childhood trying to help and prove herself to her family. The one person she is trying to please to most is the matriarch of the family, her grandmother. The family was blessed with a miracle of magical powers that each family member gains at a certain age. Unfortunately for Mirabel, she has been the only family member to not receive a power, leaving her as an outsider in her own family.

