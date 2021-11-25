ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney's 'Encanto' Cast: Here's Who Voices Mirabel, Bruno & More

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Disney's new animation follows a family with magical powers granted to them by an enchanted candle, and the lengths non-magic Mirabel has to go to save...

storycityherald.com

Disney's 'Encanto' held over at Story Theater

The Walt Disney animated feature "Encanto" will be held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with special matinees on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and it's rated PG.
STORY CITY, IA
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Grab Your Cosmos! HBO Max Drops the First Full-Length ‘And Just Like That...’ Trailer

Drop everything you’re doing, because HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot. The streaming service just released a full-length teaser for And Just Like That…, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda). Oh, and how could we forget about Chris Noth (Mr. Big)?
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

What’s New on Disney Plus in December 2021: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid,’ ‘Encanto’ and More

December is a month of celebration, sitting by the fire, sipping cider and streaming with the family. In December, Disney+ is premiering some of its most anticipated content including “The Book of Boba Fett.” Episodes three through six, the finale, of “Hawkeye” will make their debut. The “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” animated movie premieres on the third, and the studio is so confident in the intellectual property that they have already greenlit the sequel, which Disney announced on Disney+ Day. “Mr. Popper’s Penguins,” movies from the “Ice Age” and “Home Alone” franchises, “Tron: Legacy”, and “Encanto” will also arrive on Disney+ this December.
TV & VIDEOS
dapsmagic.com

Disney’s Encanto Soundtrack Now Available

BURBANK, CA – Nov. 19, 2021 –Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony®- and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with original score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”). The soundtrack also features “Colombia, Mi Encanto” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17 and is available for pre-order. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
MOVIES
Stephanie Beatriz
Angie Cepeda
Lin Manuel Miranda
POPSUGAR

Disney's Encanto Is a First Step in Normalizing Latinx Spirituality in Mainstream Films

There's been a lot of joy, excitement, and orgullo surrounding Disney's latest film, Encanto. The animated movie, which releases on Nov. 24, is set in Colombia and tells the story of a young woman by the name of Mirabel, who fights to find acceptance from her magical family that lives in a big magical house. Featuring music by Broadway star and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is exactly what every Latinx adult would have loved to see growing up. It not only centers around a Latinx family but it also celebrates Colombia's immense diversity – something we rarely, if ever, see in mainstream films today.
MOVIES
995qyk.com

Movie Review: Disney’s Encanto ★★★★

Disney’s latest film release Encanto dives into the beautiful diverse culture of Colombia with the star of the film, Mirabel. Mirabel is a young girl trying to find her place in the world and even in her very own family. She has spent her entire childhood trying to help and prove herself to her family. The one person she is trying to please to most is the matriarch of the family, her grandmother. The family was blessed with a miracle of magical powers that each family member gains at a certain age. Unfortunately for Mirabel, she has been the only family member to not receive a power, leaving her as an outsider in her own family.
MOVIES
Houston Chronicle

Disney's 'Encanto' has a simple but powerful message: It's not what you do, but who you are that counts

Mirabel Madrigal has a problem - or maybe she is the problem. The 15-year-old heroine of "Encanto," Disney's the latest shoo-in for an animated-feature Oscar nomination, belongs to a very special family. Years ago, when her grandmother (voice of María Cecilia Botero) was forced to flee her home with infant triplets, she was "granted a miracle," though by whom and why is never explained. First part of that miracle? A magical house, high in the mountains of Colombia, that is almost a living organism. Second: Every member of the Madrigal family - not including in-laws - is given a special ability as a child. Mirabel's mother (Angie Cepeda) can heal injury and sickness with her cooking. Aunt Pepa (Carolina Gaitan) controls the weather via her emotions. One sister has super-strength, while another is effortlessly graceful, gorgeous and can summon flowers from thin air. But Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) has no gift.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

Multiversus Voice Cast List: Who voices Batman, Shaggy, Finn and Jake, and more?

Following months of leaks, Warner Bros.’ Multiversus is finally official. In addition to unveiling the game itself, the dev team gave players their first look at the Multiversus voice cast. This includes a lot of voiceover actors reprising their roles, much to the delight of fans. Characters like Batman, Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark, Finn and Jake, Shaggy of Scooby-Doo fame, and more should sound very familiar. So, here’s the latest on the Multiversus voice actors.
VIDEO GAMES
#The New Black#Colombian
digitalspy.com

Encanto stars praise Disney movie's Colombian representation

Encanto stars Diane Guerrero and John Leguizamo have praised the new Disney movie's "powerful" Latin American representation, and its involvement of Colombian voice actors and artists. Set in a fantasy version of the country, Encanto follows Mirabel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of the Madrigal family who wasn't...
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Encanto’ review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music soars in Disney film

Disney continues to prove there’s more to its animated movies today than just Pixar with the first-rate “Encanto” — in theaters Nov. 24 and streaming on Disney Plus Dec. 24. OK, it’s no “Frozen” — a “Let It Go” only comes around once every couple of ice ages — but...
MOVIES
Daily Herald

Disney's 'Encanto' an explosively colorful, Mirandized musical family fantasy

Walt Disney's explosively colorful, Mirandized-musical family fantasy "Encanto" would appear to be an ideal follow-up to the studio's megahit girl-power production "Frozen." But this endearing, digitally animated feature actually owes more to an earlier superpowered family fantasy, "The Incredibles." In that movie, a disgruntled former super fan named Buddy Pine...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Disney Releases 'Encanto' Soundtrack Featuring Cast, Sebastian Yatra & More

The full soundtrack for Disney’s upcoming movie Encanto is out now!. Disney dropped the entire album, including the score and instrumentals by Lin-Manuel Miranda. If you didn’t know, Lin wrote eight original songs for the movie, along with the score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco. Sebastian Yatra performs the song...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Experience Making Disney’s Encanto Was Totally Different Than Making Moana

Following Lin-Manuel Miranda’s widespread success in Broadway as the playwright behind the acclaimed In The Heights and the musical phenomenon musical phenomenon Hamilton, he has begun to shift his career over to the movies. In 2016, Miranda brought his talents to Disney Animation with Moana, and his second musical with the studio, Encanto, hits theaters this coming week. But his experience this time around is much different from the previous one.
MOVIES
Seekingalpha.com

Disney's 'Encanto' seeks enchanting debut as Thanksgiving films roll out

It's Thanksgiving in the U.S., which means the usual Friday film releases move up to Wednesday in a pitched battle for the holiday moviegoer's dollars on a five-day weekend. There are three new wide releases looking to steal share from Ghostbusters: Afterlife (NYSE:SONY), which opened to a fairly strong $44 million last weekend.
MOVIES
thefocus.news

Disney’s Encanto family tree explored as we meet the Madrigals

Encanto is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th film and the next-best addition to Disney+. Let’s explore the family tree of the lead characters as we meet the Madrigals. Encanto tells the story of a family of Madrigals who live within a magical Columbian town. Each family member has some kind of magical power apart from Mirabel who goes on an adventure to save her family.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

